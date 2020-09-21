After a six month pause in production due to the ongoing global circumstances, there is now some good news regarding hugely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. Filming on the fourth season of the show is reportedly going to commence at the end of this month, with plans currently being put in place to resume production on September 28.

Not much is known about the direction of the fourth season of Strangers Things, but what we do know is that it will further explore the mythology, as well as bring back David Harbour's character Jim Hopper. The third season ended with an explosive finale that found Harbour's beloved Jim Hopper disappearing without a trace. Assumed dead, Hopper is in fact now a prisoner in a mysterious Russian gulag, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

Harbour recently revealed some details regarding Hopper's resurrection, likening it to the sacrifice and return of Lord of the Rings hero Gandalf. "I've had those discussions with them from the very first season," Harbour said. "We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection - Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It's the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn't go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way. So it was a great opportunity to do that. So we'll see a very different guy going forwards. The same guy but in a different vein. It's a very cool thing to be able to play."

The fourth season of Stranger Things will continue to be produced by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson. The show's main cast are all set to return with the likes of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono, with Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman all set to reprise their roles.

While many believed that season 4 would be the last, this has been dismissed by one half of the Duffer Brothers, with Ross Duffer recently assuring fans that there is still more to come. "Season four won't be the end," Duffer confirmed last month. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The delay] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Production of the fourth season began in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, production of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. The filming date of September 28 is tentative and subject to change depending on the global situation. This comes to us from Deadline.