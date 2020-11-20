Eight new names have just been added to the cast of Stranger Things Season 4, including horror genre fan favorite Robert Englund. After the third season of the acclaimed Netflix series dropped last year, fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming fourth season. While the steamer is keeping their lips zipped on a potential release window for the new episodes, we know that production is currently underway on Stranger Things 4. With several new additions to the cast, it would appear that progress is now moving along swimmingly.

According to new reports, Robert Englund will play a role that seems to be tailor-made for him. The star of A Nightmare on Elm Street and many other genre movies will be portraying Victor Creel, a "disturbed and intimidating man" who's been locked up in the looney bin since the 1950s for a particularly gruesome murder. It's very easy to make the case that no actor has ever expertly played the horror villain as well as Englund, whose decades-long run as Freddy Krueger is still very highly revered by horror fans.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the young Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and starred as Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd, has also been cast. He'll presumably be working directly with Englund as he's been cast as Peter Ballard, an orderly at the psychiatric hospital who is "tired of the brutality" he sees carried on the inmates by the other staffers at the facility.

Another major role that's been cast is Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) as Eddie Munson, a character whose name appears to be a reference to The Munsters. He is described as an "audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club." Joining him in another series regular role is Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) as Jonathan's new best friend Argyle, a "fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza."

Other actors set to join the cast in recurring roles include Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper; Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins; Mason Dye (Bosch) as Jason Carver, a popular young man whose perfect world begins to unravel when new evil introduces itself in Hawkins; and Nikola Djuricko (Genius) as Yuri, a Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Although a teaser trailer was released early this year, there's still no word yet from Netflix as to when Stranger Things 4 will begin streaming. In the teaser, it is revealed that Hopper (David Harbour) is alive but has found himself imprisoned in the middle of snowy Russia. There are lots of questions that fans have that will need to be answered when the new episodes premiere, and adding genre fan favorites like Robert Englund will only increase that anticipation. Hopefully, the new season will be released sometime in 2021. This news comes to us from Variety.