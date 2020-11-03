Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy believes that the massive delay to the upcoming fourth season will be beneficial to the show. While fans remain disappointed at the much longer wait, Levy has now assured us that the extra time has not been wasted, calling the fourth season "better than ever."

"I'll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season 4, date still TBD. But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

Production of the fourth season of Stranger Things began in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, production of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. Thankfully, filming has now started up again, with the series likely premiering sometime next year.

Levy is not the only one who thinks the delay may actually work in the show's favor, with actor Joe Keery, who was recently spotted filming scenes as fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, also believing that the pause in filming will simply give the creators more time to realize their vision and get the new series in an even better state than it already was.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good," he said earlier this year. "I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That's definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

While not much is yet known about the direction of the next season of Stranger Things, but what we do know is that it will further explore the mythology, as well as bring back David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper, who is now being imprisoned in Russia, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

Harbour has also revealed a few intriguing details regarding the story, teasing that the upcoming series would feature a "big reveal" about Jim Hopper, with the actor saying, "I'm so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet. And finally, we're gonna express it in a big way. It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad."

Here's hoping everything goes to plan and we're sitting down to watch the new season of Stranger Things next year. This comes to us from Collider.