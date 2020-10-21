Stranger Things stars Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink have reunited alongside a suited and booted Maya Hawke as filming commences on season 4 in Atlanta. Pictured leaving a video store, the returning stars look as perturbed as ever as they once again find themselves in the middle of a monster-ridden conspiracy. Keery, who will once again play fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, is also seen doing what Steve does best, charming a lady, with his access to all the newest 80s blockbusters no doubt helping him greatly in that regard.

Production of the fourth season of Stranger Things began in February 2020, with the season expected to be released during the 2020-21 television season. However, production of the series was halted in March due to current circumstances, leaving it with no current release date. Filming started up again at the end of last month, with the series likely premiering sometime next year.

Keery recently discussed the delay, with the actor believing that the pause in filming will simply give the creators more time to realize their vision and get the new series in an even better state than it already was. "It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good," he said earlier this year. "I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That's definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

Despite the backstage drama, Keery is fairly confident that the much-hyped season 4 will be "worth the wait, hopefully."

Not much is yet known about the direction of the fourth season of Strangers Things, but what we do know is that it will further explore the mythology, as well as bring back David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper. Hopper is now being imprisoned in Russia, where he is sure to face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything, and will no doubt once again thrust the small town of Hawkins back into turmoil.

Harbour has revealed a few intriguing details regarding the fourth season, with the actor say that Eleven will discover "five boxes, one of which has Brenner's stuff from Hawkins Lab, one of which says 'Dad,' and one of which says 'Vietnam,' and one says 'New York.'" He also divulged that the upcoming series would feature a "big reveal" about Jim Hopper, with the actor saying, "I'm so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet.

And finally, we're gonna express it in a big way. It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad. And I'm really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he's doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that."

Here's hoping that everything goes to plan, and we get to delve into the origins of Jim Hopper next year. The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available now on Netflix streaming app.