Stranger Things season 4 will be here at some point this year, but Netflix is keeping things mysterious, as usual. The streaming service was kind enough, however, to release another teaser video that showcases the cast who are coming back for the new season. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer and Noah Schnapp all appear, amongst others, with a couple of surprises in there as well. What's more, we've learned that Brett Gelman, who we met in season 3, has been promoted to series regular. So we haven't seen the last of Murray.

Last month, we got the first Stranger Things Season 4 teaser. Now we get the table read video featuring VHS footage, which appears to be shot on actual tape, of the cast all gathered together for a table read. Everyone looks quite happy to be together. It doesn't reveal much in the way of what to expect from next season, in terms of specifics, but this does reiterate that we'll see the Return of David Harbour as Hopper, as the actor is seen in the video. We also see that Maya Hawke will be back as Robin, who became a fan-favorite last season and, not for nothing, who also inspired quite the useful meme.

As for Brett Gelman, a new report reveals that Netflix has promoted the actor to series regular for Stranger Things season 4. Gelman appeared as Murray Bauman in season 3, a former journalist who became a conspiracy theorist, and one who was important to the events that unfolded. Gelman has also appeared in movies such as The Other Guys, 30 Minutes or Less, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and Lemon. More recently, Gelman appeared on the acclaimed Amazon series Fleabag alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have been secretive as ever when it comes to Stranger Things season 4. A teaser was recently released that answered the biggest burning question on the minds of fans. Indeed, Jim Hopper is coming back, but things are, in a word strange. Hopper is alive and, for reasons that will surely be explored in great detail this season, he is in Russia. Beyond that, more questions than answers remain. The show is currently in production which means, with any luck, we'll be getting a full trailer sooner rather than later. But don't hold your breath.

Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix's most successful original shows to date. There is no word on how much longer it will run, but creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have suggested in the past that it would be unlikely for the show to go beyond a fifth season. So we could be nearing the end of the line here. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on season 4, including a release date, are made available. The news of Bret Gelman's promotion to series regular comes to us via Deadline. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself.