Stranger Things will return in 2022. Following teases of a release window announcement, Netflix has just dropped a new teaser for season 4 hyping the hit show's anticipated return. Teasing that "something's coming," the promo officially reveals that Stranger Things returns next year. A tweet from the show including the video, which you can check out below, also states, "See y'all in the upside down. Stranger Things returns in 2022."

While this means we're looking at a three-year wait for the new season, it sounds like it will be worth it. Producer Shawn Levy has teased that the show will be larger in scale than anything we've seen in the previous seasons. This is another reason that it has been taking so long to complete filming on season 4 in addition to pandemic related delays.

"I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say season 4 is sprawling," Levy has said, via Variety. "It's visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons. The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It's the scale of this season and the multi-settings of season 4."

We also seem to be fast approaching the end of filming on season 4. Levy recently told Collider that the new episodes aren't quite done shooting yet, but they'll be wrapped "imminently." Though Levy stopped short of providing a release window for Stranger Things season 4 at the time, he did tease that an official announcement would be coming by the time Free Guy was released next week. Today's teaser revealing the 2022 release appears to be what he was referring to.

Series star Gaten Matarazzo has also suggested that Stranger Things season 4 will be the scariest. Earlier this year, the actor spoke about what's to come on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Of reading the scripts, Matarazzo noted, "I was reading it and I'm like, 'Ah, they're going for it this year. That's pretty cool.' So I don't know if the toddlers are going to enjoy it as much this time going around."

Along with Matarazzo, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Dacre Montgomery. The Duffer Brothers created the series, which premiered on Netflix in 2016. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of youths in the Indiana town of Hawkins that's mysteriously surrounded by supernatural events.

A previous teaser for season 4 reveals that Hopper is now being held prisoner somewhere in Russia, and the footage leaves more questions than answers. The same can be said for another teaser highlighting the return of Eleven, who appears to be at the same facility where she'd been raised. It's unclear when we'll get the next teaser showcasing some extra footage, but with filming soon to wrap, it can't be too far off.

Stranger Things season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022. The first three seasons can be streamed in their entirety on the streaming services.