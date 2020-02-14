Hopper is alive and a Russian prisoner in the Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer. Netflix and the Duffer Brothers released the teaser this mornin, providing new details about the show's highly anticipated return. Sadly, we were not given a release date, but that will come in time. For now, fans are going to have to figure out exactly how Hopper was able to make it out of season 3 alive. The fan-favorite character, played by David Harbour, seemingly died in an explosion in last season's final episode.

In the Stranger Things season 4 teaser, we learn that Hopper is alive and in the Russian Far East. He appears to be a slave working on some railroad tracks. Though we don't get to see the Russian demogorgon that we know they have. It is unclear who exactly he's working for and what the train that will be running on these tracks will be delivering. One can assume that it will not be good though. You can read the Duffer Brothers' statement below.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway - and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything..."

Netflix and the Duffer Brothers previously revealed that we weren't going to be in Hawkins anymore, and they weren't kidding. This immediately sparked speculation about Russia and theories about how Hopper could have survived the blast. Thankfully, the Duffer Brothers are going to tie everything together for us, while introducing some kind of new threat, which will also be connected to everything that has happened in the hit series thus far.

Stranger Things season 3 left off with the death of Hopper, while Eleven is going off to live with Joyce, Jonathan, and Will Byers in a new city. The last episode saw them all leaving Hawkins to go get a fresh start somewhere else. It was a teary goodbye, but we all know that the team will have to reunite at some point down the line. With that being said, we could see two separate teams working on their own before a big reunion happens with Hopper.

Stranger Things season 4 probably will not premiere this summer like most fans were hoping for. Instead, it looks like either a fall or even later this year release is probable. But, if we were betting, early next year seems to be a more realistic date when all is said and done. Production just kicked up and we're just now seeing our first footage, meaning it's going to be a while before we get anything new. While we wait for more updates, you can check out the return of Hopper above, thanks to the Stranger Things YouTube channel.