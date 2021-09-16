Will Byers, I mean, Noah Schnapp, just dropped some serious Stranger Things scoops for the famished fans that have been barely holding it together for season 4. Netflix has been doling out crumbs when we want to feast! Still no word on if it's going to be a summer picnic or a winter smorgasbord, but we're getting closer!

Schnapp had this to say."We just finished last week... yeah we're done," he said in the interview shared by fan account Stranger Things Spoilers. "We've been filming forever! And we're finally done. They're putting together another teaser."

Director Shawn Levy spoke of the long wait, saying, "We are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it. Part of what's taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we've ever done. By not just a little - by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait." So, for a round-up, we've got the teaser.

We've been introduced to some new Hawkins residents including Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes, Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life...until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control, Regina Ting Chen aka Ms. Kelly: a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students - especially those struggling the most, and Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school, but beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Dusty Bun, Gaten Matarazzo, also let slip that Stranger Things season 4 will be the scariest. The actor spoke about what's to come on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. After reading the scripts, Matarazzo noted, "I was reading it and I'm like, 'Ah, they're going for it this year. That's pretty cool.' So I don't know if the toddlers are going to enjoy it as much this time going around."

We had David Harbour going live on Instagram sporting what seems to be his prison garb and a shaved head taunting fans by asking if he should just read directly from the script.

So, we wait. The Duffer brothers say we will return to Hawkins and the Upside Down in 2022. Maybe this new teaser Noah Schnapp announced will have, dare I say a release date. Cross you fingers! Cross your toes! Just cross everything!