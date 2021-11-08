Another mysterious trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has dropped, the latest in a series of clips promoting the upcoming fourth series of Netflix's iconic supernatural drama. According to a recent tweet from the show's official account, Nov. 6, 1983, was the day Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) disappeared and the world turned upside down. What better way to remember this monumental day than to feast on another sneak peek at the upcoming installment?

In a statement last year, the Duffer brothers said, "We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway - and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything... Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime - pray for the American."

From the promotional content we've seen thus far, it's clear many of the original cast members will return with Harbour. It's also exciting to know that season 4 will take us far outside the realm of Hawkins. Here's a closer look at everything we know about Stranger Things 4 so far.

Release Date

﻿The third season launched in July 2019, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production until September of last year, season 4's release date was pushed. During its recent Stranger Things Day event, Netflix revealed that the series will make its debut in summer 2022.

Returning And New Cast Members

The series wouldn't be the show it is without its larger-than-life cast, so expect this lot back on your screens once again: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder), among others.

And of course, Harbour will be returning as Hopper, despite the sad ending to season 3. "We'll see a very different guy going forwards," said Harbour to Total Film. "The same guy but in a different vein. It's a very cool thing to be able to play."

While it's still unclear how his character survived, Harbour has revealed that season 4 will reveal more about that moment back in season 2 when Eleven found boxes in Hopper's attic labeled "Dad," "Vietnam" and "New York." Speaking at Liverpool Comic-Con, the actor also this to say: "In season 4, we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper's backstory, which we haven't really told you about."

It was also revealed on June 9, as a Twitter thread via the show's official channel, that the hit series will be welcoming some new faces.﻿ Myles Truitt Kin,

Queen Sugar) will take the role of a Hawkins basketball player, while Amybeth McNulty Anne with an E will play "a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes." Regina Ting Chen Queen of the South) will play a guidance counselor, and Grace Van Dien Lady Driver) will play a Hawkins High lead cheerleader with "a dark secret."

Among the notable additions announced last year are Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from the original A Nightmare on Elm Street), who will play "a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital." There's also Tom Wlaschiha Game of Thrones) playing a "smart and charming Russian prison guard," and Mason Dye Teenwolf) playing "a handsome, rich athlete."﻿

Additionally, Jamie Campbell Bower Twilight, Harry Potter) will appear as "a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital," while Eduardo Franco Booksmart plays "Jonathan's new best friend."﻿ Sherman Augustus (the former NFL player) plays a "no-nonsense" lieutenant colonel,﻿ while Serbian-American actor Nikola Djuricko will appear as "an unpredictable Russian smuggler."

Rounding out the announced cast is Joseph Quinn (Game of Thrones) as "the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club," and Joel Stoffer (Agents of SHIELD) in a role that's currently under wraps...

Plot Details

Stranger Things 4 has some big questions to answer following the last season's explosive finale, "The Battle of Starcourt." Following the explosion aimed at destroying the Soviet lab leading to the Upside Down, Joyce Byers is seen taking her sons and Eleven out of the Indiana town to start a new life. The final scene takes place in the USSR, where guards are feeding a prisoner to a Demogorgon.

"Honestly, the scripts are great," Natalia Dyer told https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/stranger-things-season-4-natalia-dyer-release-date-b1368444.html|The Independent. "Every time we end a season, we all think, 'Where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?' Then we get the scripts for the next season and we're like, 'Oh my god, wow, like, wow!'"

The Duffers revealed in an interview with https://ew.com/tv/2019/07/09/stranger-things-4-the-duffer-brothers-tease/|Entertainment Weekly that season 4 is "going to open up a little bit... not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins".

Season 4 Episodes

Netflix has also revealed the titles for all nine episodes in the new season, as announced by https://deadline.com/2021/11/stranger-things-season-4-premiere-update-episode-titles-1234869361/|Deadline. See the list below - some refer to certain characters, while others tease potential climactic moments.

The Hellfire Club

Vecna's Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

Behind The Camera

The iconic series is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer serve as writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producers Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.