Get ready to enter the Upside Down, people of Los Angeles as Secret Cinema is bringing Stranger Things to life for real. The immersive movie experience organizers are coming to the U.S for the first time ever with Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience. The event is making its way to California and will be up and running just in time for Halloween.

Secret Cinema has done a number of immersive experiences in the U.K. for movies such as Back to the Future and Casino Royale. In this case, they are tailoring the experience based on the hit Netflix show to keep social distancing in mind. Taking inspiration from the resurgence of drive-ins, attendees will be transported to the 80s and will get to experience Hawkins from the safety of their car. The organization released a description of the event, which reads as follows.

"Attention all Stranger Things fans! It's time to travel back in time to 1985 and become a Hawkins resident, in real life. Adventure calls, so gather your friends and drive to the Starcourt Mall. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Stranger Things, where you will take part in a 'drive-into' experience like no other. You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event - all from the safety of your car. In a central DTLA location, you'll dive into and explore a living, breathing story to savour some of the best moments from the Netflix series and maybe even witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences."

Those who attend will be shown select clips from the show as they enter the Starcourt Mall. Secret Cinema says to expect real-life locations from Stranger Things and "mind-blowing audio and visual effects." The company also held an event based on the show in London last year, which proved to be successful enough for them to try it in the U.S.

The company typically holds these events in a secret location and crafts a completely immersive experience for those who attend. People who come can choose to dress up and blend in. Far beyond the screening itself, the experiences aim to offer fans a chance to enter the world of that movie. Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience represents only the second international expansion for the company, as they previously held a show in China. If this goes well enough, it could lead to more experiences in the U.S.

Secret Cinema has an ongoing partnership with Netflix, which could lead to further events based on popular shows or movies from the streaming service down the line. Those who wish to participate can join a waitlist for tickets now. They go on sale on August 26. Tickets go for $59 per car. No specific date is listed but the event is scheduled to start in October. The location is also secret for now. It is only specified to be in downtown L.A. Those who wish to join the waitlist or learn more can head on over to StrangerThingsDriveInto.com.