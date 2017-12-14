Aviron Pictures has released the brand new official poster for Strangers: Prey at Night, starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman, hitting theaters March 9, 2018. Horror fans can also follow The Strangers on Instagram for some creepy holiday fun with daily advent calendar postings, celebrating #25DaysOfPreyer! For those who have missed the first 13 days, you can take a look at those brief videos below the new poster.

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers, which earned $52.5 million domestic and $82.3 million worldwide. While those numbers don't sound all too incredible, the film was produced with just a $9 million budget.

The original Strangers movie starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a loving couple in a remote suburban household, who are terrorized by three masked strangers. The original movie also starred Glenn Howerton, Gemma Ward, Kip Weeks, Laura Margolis, Alex FIsher, Peter Clayton-Luce and Jordan Del Spina. Bryan Bertino directed the first movie from his own original screenplay, and he wrote an earlier screenplay for this sequel, which was later rewritten by Ben Ketai, with Johannes Roberts taking the helm for this sequel. Ben Ketai is best known for creating the TV shows Chosen and StartUp, and he also wrote the feature films The Forest, 30 Days of Night: Dark Days and the upcoming Hush.

The Fyzz Facility Pictures' Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner), Robert Jones (Centurion, The Usual Suspects), Mark Lane and James Harris (47 Meters Down) are all serving as producers, working in association with Relativity Media, who released the first movie. Relativity was originally going to distribute the movie, but now the upstart Aviron Pictures will serve as distributor, whose first film, last year's Halle Berry thriller Kidnap, was also picked up from Relativity Media.

Aviron has set a Strangers 2 release date for March 9, 2018, which is quite the competitive weekend at the box office. There will be four other movies arriving in wide release, including Disney's highly-anticipated A Wrinkle in Time, STX Entertainment's Gringo, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and The Weinstein Company's The Upside. It will be interesting to see how a horror sequel 10 years in the making will fare against this crop of newcomers. While we wait for more on Strangers: Prey at Night, take a look at the new poster, courtesy of Aviron Pictures, along with the #25DaysOfPreyer videos that have been released thus far.