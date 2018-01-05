The masked killers are back in a brand new trailer for Strangers: Prey at Night. The original Strangers was released nearly a decade ago and, despite being a financial success, never managed to get a sequel going. That all changes very soon, as The Strangers 2 is coming our way on March 9, 2018. Now, Aviron Pictures has released a brand new, full-length trailer for the horror sequel that doubles down on the tension.

This new trailer for The Strangers: Prey At Night is probably everything that fans of the original could hope for. It keeps the premise familiar enough, with three very unsettling murderers wearing masks terrorizing an unsuspecting group of people. Yet, this time, it's an entire family in a very different setting at a secluded trailer park. As for the footage itself? It's pretty slick and incredibly intense. There's a creaky swing set, which is always a sign of bad things to come in horror movies and a whole lot of violence. Also, there's an interesting shot with a bunch of smashed cell phones. So it looks like this poor family can't just call the police.

The Strangers focused on a married couple who were having some difficulties in their relationship, who then found themselves being tortured at the hands of three masked maniacs. The Strangers 2 sees a family on a road trip who go to stay at a mobile home park with some relatives, only to find it's been mysteriously deserted. Then, the same three masked psychopaths pay them a visit, with violent results. There's no way this happy family is making it out of this one all in one piece.

Bryan Bertino, director of The Strangers, co-write the sequel with Ben Ketai. This time around, Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) takes over directing duties. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman. The Strangers: Prey At Night hasn't been rated yet, but we're guessing it's going to have to be R-rated, based on this new footage. This isn't the kind of movie that can afford to pull any punches by going for a PG-13 rating. Plus, the first movie was R-rated, so it only makes sense.

Though critics didn't love The Strangers (currently boasting a 45 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the movie grossed $82.3 million on just a $9 million production budget. It's also gone on to gain a lot of favor with horror fans as an excellent example of home invasion horror. 2017 was a banner year for horror movies at the box office. Can this long-awaited sequel help make 2018 a year for the record books as well? We'll know soon enough. Be sure to check out the poster and new trailer for The Strangers: Prey At Night, courtesy of Aviron Pictures, for yourself below.