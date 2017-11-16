It's been nearly a decade since we were introduced to The Strangers and now we finally have our first look at the hotly anticipated Strangers 2. Spoiler alert: it looks even more terrifying than the first one. The brief 1-minute clip hits all of the high notes and reintroduces the masked psychopaths in an intense sneak peek that will make you never hear Tiffany's 80s pop hit "I Think We're Alone Now" the same way again. Despite poor reviews from critics, the first movie went on to make $52 million dollars domestically off of a $9 million-dollar budget and has become a horror classic.

Strangers 2: Prey at Night was initially set to open in December of last year, but that date has obviously come and gone and we're now looking at March of 2018, which is, thankfully, coming right up. Regarding the plot, the official synopsis reads.

"A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive."

If the sequel is half as unsettling as the original, it's definitely going to be worth a trip to the theaters. And so far, it looks like Strangers 2 may be slightly more intense than the last one, even in the 1-minute clip.

Although co-written by original The Strangers director Bryan Bertino, the sequel is directed by Johannes Roberts, who helmed the shark thriller 47 Meters Down. The change in directors could throw the whole thing off balance in terms of nuance and style. The Strangers has a subtler horror approach while the Strangers 2 looks like it immediately starts with a bang. This could be because we're only looking at 1 whole minute of footage here, but fans could be in for a different kind of Strangers movie this time around. In addition, it's been nearly 10 years, will horror fans respond the same way to this new version of the now classic? We'll just have to wait until March when the movie is finally released.

Strangers: Prey at Night stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman. Rumors have been swirling around that Liv Tyler will return for a small role. Fans of the original movie know that this is hardly possible for her character, unless it's a prequel or a flashback role, but Tyler has admitted that she has read the script, but on the other hand, she was vocally against doing a sequel after she read another one of Bryan Bertino's projects that she thought would be even better.

However you may feel about Prey at Night, it's officially coming to theaters on March 9th, 2018, nearly 10 years after the original. It will be very interesting to see how fans of the original movie react to the change in directorial style as well as seeing something that has been hotly anticipated for nearly 10 years. Whatever the case may be, you can check out our first look at Strangers 2: Prey at Night below, courtesy of Aviron Pictures' YouTube.