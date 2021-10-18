You know Terrifier, from writer/director Damien Leone? That one movie where the clown saws a woman in half from the groin down? Well, if you liked that and can't wait for the sequel to come out, there's another movie on the horizon for you to look out for. Stream, which according to its writer/director Michael Leavy, was made with essentially the same crew that just finished working on Terrifier 2. Including Leone, who handled the practical FX for both Terrifier films and Stream.

The plot of the film is as follows. "When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat, and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family's favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for."

Currently, Stream is raising funds on Indiegogo. With 25 days left to go, the fundraising campaign has surpassed its initial goal. Because of that, the very first clip for the movie has unlocked. It depicts actress Danielle Harris terrorized in her hotel room. Harris, known among horror circles as Jaime Lloyd in Halloween 4 and 5, is only one of several other familiar faces in the film.

Besides her, there's Jeffery Combs, aka Herbert West from the Re-Animator series. Dee Wallace, aka Karen White from The Howling. David Howard Thornton, aka Art the Clown in both Terrifier films. Felissa Rose, aka Angela Baker from Sleepaway Camp. Dave Sheridan, aka Deputy Doofy Gilmore from Scary Movie. Mark Holton, aka Ozzie from Leprechaun. Terry Alexander, aka John aka Flyboy from Day of the Dead. And so much more.

As Leavy explained to Blood Disgusting, "Over 90% of the movie is already shot and in the can. It's currently in post-production, but due to the pandemic, there were a lot of unforeseen expenses we didn't initially plan for in order to keep everyone safe and work efficiently. So to balance that out, we put our heads together and decided what better way to do this than to offer fellow horror fans a chance to come on board with us on a project that has some amazing talent in it. These are people we all grew up watching, especially if you're a die-hard horror fan like myself and get this...the best part of it all is the movie is almost complete."

If you like what you see and the sound of this movie, then you can still head over to Indiegogo to pitch in. The Level Three fundraising goal will have the filmmakers add an entirely original kill scene to the script and feature one of the backers and maybe another genre star. The information in this article comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting and Indiegogo.