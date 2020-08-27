Movie theaters are reopening en masse this weekend, with The New Mutants paving the way as the first blockbuster wide release in months. But that doesn't mean everyone is comfortable heading to a theater just yet. Luckily, some big movies are coming to streaming this week as well, offering plenty of options.

This week sees perhaps the biggest release of the summer in the form of a long-awaited sequel, as well as a new action flick from Bruce Willis. We also have a documentary on an insane theme park, a couple of new horror flicks, Megan Fox duking it out with lions and the return of Phineas and Ferb. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Bill & Ted Face the Music - Digital

In what might very well be the biggest movie release of the summer so far, Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally here. While the movie is arriving in theaters, it will also be offered as a premium VOD release, meaning fans can still watch it from the comfort of home. Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to the franchise after nearly three decades away for the long-awaited sequel. Plus, original writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson returned to pen the screenplay. The movie pickles up with the iconic duo, who are now middle-aged men. They must set out on a new adventure to find the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. This time, they are aided by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), as well as a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. Dean Parisot directs. Bill & Ted Face the Music is available via digital retailers on August 28.

Hard Kill - Digital

Available on digital platforms now, we have Hard Kill, which features action icon Bruce Willis. The movie, directed by Matt Eskandari, centers on a team of mercenaries who find themselves in a race against the clock to stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered. Jesse Metcalfe, Natalie Eva Marie, Lala Kent and Sergio Rizzuto also star.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe - Disney+

Phineas and Ferb are back with a new, feature-length movie on Disney+. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe sees the duo as they set out across the galaxy to rescue older sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. Bob Bowen directs the animated feature, which debuts on August 28.

Class Action Park - HBO Max

Class Action Park is a feature-length documentary that explores New Jersey's infamous Action Park. It was, for some, a spectacularly fun amusement park where unruly teenagers were given free rein to go nuts on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense in the 80s. But to others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. It's the type of place that will never exist again. The movie uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time. It is available on HBO Max now.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette - Digital

You Cannot Kill David Arquette aims to show us a different side of the Scream star. The new documentary, directed by David Darg and Price James, picks up with Arquette, who was branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000. He attempts a comeback to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling. The movie arrives digitally on August 28.

Rogue - Digital

It's Megan Fox vs lions in Rogue, which arrives digitally on August 28. The movie focuses on a squad of soldiers on a daring mission to rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes south and the team is stranded. They must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels, as well as a horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter. Jessica Sutton and Philip Winchester also star. M.J. Bassett directs.

All Together Now - Netflix

All Together Now is Netflix's latest original movie. It centers on Amber Appleton who remains optimistic even when her personal life is far less than stable. A musically gifted high school student who hopes to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances work, life and some tough life secrets with a smile. However, when new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, she must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward. Directed by Brett Haley, the movie arrives on Netflix on August 28.

The Binge - Hulu

The Binge is a new original movie from Hulu. Arriving on August 28, it takes place in the not so distant future where all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government, except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true. They will have to avoid their crazed principal, violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that's all part of the fun. Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden and Eduardo Franco lead the cast, with Jeremy Garelick in the director's chair.

The Shed - Shudder

For horror fans, we have The Shed. The movie centers on Stan and his best friend Dommer. Having put up with bullies their entire lives, their fortunes change when Stan discovers he has a ravenous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan believes they need to destroy it. But Dommer has a much more sinister plan in mind. Directed by Frank Sabatella, it stars Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Frank Whaley and Timothy Bottoms. It is streaming on Shudder now.

Monster Hunters - Digital

The latest from Asylum, Monster Hunters, is available digitally now. Not to be confused with Sony's Monster Hunter, an adaptation of the game of the same name. The movie sees an alien prison ship crash land on Earth. It unleashes creature after creature in the California desert The only hope of stopping the aliens rests with a secret branch of the government specializing in alien weaponry. But with the team untested in actual combat, the battle for Earth will be brutal. Tom Sizemore leads the cast.

Rising Phoenix - Netflix

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential. Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui direct. The documentary is available on Netflix now.

Ghost Tropic - Digital

The latest from writer/director Bas Devos arrives on digital platforms August 28. Ghost Tropic centers on Khadija, a fifty-eight-year-old Maghrebi cleaning woman who is living in Brussels in the aftermath of the 2016 bombings. After work one night, she falls asleep on the last subway train and awakes at the end of the line. Her only choice is to make her way home across the city on foot, resulting in a series of encounters along the way.

Centigrade - Digital

Brendan Walsh directs Centigrade, which hits digital platforms on August 28. It sees a man and his pregnant wife trapped in their car during a storm, which buries them underneath layers of snow and ice. As supplies dwindle and the temperature plunges, they are forced to battle the elements and hypothermia in a desperate fight for survival. Vincent Piazza and Genesis Rodriguez star.

Matthias & Maxime - Digital

Matthias & Maxime is hitting digital platforms on August 28. While working on a short film for a student project, two friends engage in a kiss as part of the script. The intimate moment sets off a chain reaction, leading to lingering questions about their sexuality and altering the nature of their friendship, as well as their relationship to their wider social circle. Xavier Dolan writes and directs.

Fatima - Digital

Director Marco Pontecorvo's Fatima hits digital retailers on August 28. The movie focuses on a trial of faith that unfolds at the apex of World War I. Secrets are revealed to three courageous Portuguese children through a series of apparitions, while their questioning family and aggressive government officials attempt to silence them.

The Way Back - HBO

Director Gavin O'Connor's The Way Back, which stars Ben Affleck, had a stunted release in theaters earlier this year. It's making its way to HBO on August 29, which will allow more people to check out the sports drama. It centers on Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball star who mysteriously walked away from the game. Years later, stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, he is offered a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his former school. Janina Gavankar, Melvin Gregg and Michaela Watkins also star.