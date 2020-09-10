Tenet made the first truly significant amount of money at the box office last weekend that we've seen in months. Yes, movie theaters are open but we are still nowhere near living in a normal world. Luckily, movies are still abundantly making their way to streaming. This week is no exception and there are plenty of options to choose from for those who still prefer to stay home.

Netflix is bringing the goods this week with an acclaimed yet controversial (by their own doing) movie from a first-time director, as well as a new horror sequel. The streaming service also has a couple of documentaries coming our way as well. We also have a unique HBO presentation, a Helen Reddy biopic and more. Here are this week's streaming selections.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen - Netflix

Netflix is bringing us a sequel to 2017's The Babysitter this week with The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Director McG returns for the follow-up, which picks up with Cole two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee. The teen is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, he once again must outsmart the forces of evil. The cast includes Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster and Helen Hong. The movie is streaming now on Netflix.

Rent-A-Pal - Digital

Wil Wheton stars in a new thriller coming our way this week in Rent-A-Pal. Directed by Jon Stevenson, the movie is set in 1990 and sees a lonely bachelor named David who searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother. While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he finds a strange VHS tape. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy, it offers him much-needed company. But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission. The movie is available digitally on September 11.

Coastal Elites - HBO

Coastal Elites arrives on HBO on September 12 and is the latest from director Jay Roach. This socially distanced comedic satire highlights five characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture, and the pandemic. It stars Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae. The special presentation explores our current world and picks up after the shutdown forces these distinct and impassioned people with varying points-of-view across the United States to cope in isolation. Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick wrote the script.

I Am Woman - Digital

I Am Woman, which is available on digital platforms starting September 11, tells the story of legendary 1970s musician and activist Helen Reddy. The title comes from Reddy's iconic song of the same name. Unjoo Moon directs, working from a script by Emma Jensen. Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Reddy, with Evan Peters, Danielle Maconald, Matty Cardarople and Jordan Raskopoulos also starring.

The Social Dilemma - Netflix

The Social Dilemma made its debut at Sundance earlier this year to rave reviews. Now, it's streaming on Netflix. The documentary examines the consequences of our growing dependence on social media. As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what's hiding on the other side of your screen. Jeff Orlowski directs.

Black Boys - Peacock

Peacock launched earlier this year, crowding up the streaming landscape a bit. They are finally starting to get more original movies out in the world. In this case, they have a socially-relevant and acclaimed documentary in the form of Black Boys. Executive produced by activist and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins, the doc was written and directed by Sonia Lowman. It celebrates the full humanity of Black men and boys in America and strives for insight to black identity and opportunity by looking at sports, education and criminal justice. The movie is streaming now on Peacock.

Vitalina Varela - Digital

Vitalina Varela, which is available digitally now, is probably the most critically-heralded option this week. Directed by Pedro Costa, it currently holds a very impressive 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It centers on a Cape Verdean woman who navigates her way through Lisbon after discovering her deceased husband left behind a secret, illicit life.Vitalina Varela, Francisco Brito, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Jose Tavares Borges, Marina Alves Domingues and Imidio Monteiro star.

My Octopus Teacher - Netflix

For documentary and nature lovers, we have My Octopus Teacher. Available on Netflix now, it focuses on a filmmaker who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world. Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed co-direct.

So Much Love to Give - Netflix

So Much Love to Give, a new comedy that is streaming on Netflix now. It centers on Fernando Ferro (Adrian Suar), a prestigious traumatologist who wakes up every day and is hugged by the woman that loves him, has breakfast with his family and has a job where he is liked and respected by his colleagues. But he's living a double life. From Monday-Thursday he's with his wife Paula (Gabriela Toscano), and from Friday-Sunday, he's with Vera (Soledad Villamil). He lives in Buenos Aires, but also in Mar del Plata. Has two cars, two jobs, two houses, kids and dogs. But love is stronger than anything and he is madly in love with both of these women. He does whatever he can to share his life with his two wives. Marcos Carnevale is in the director's chair.

Dad Wanted - Netflix

Dad Wanted is coming to Netflix on September 11. The movie focuses on a 12-year-old named Blanca whose mom refuses to let her sign up for a BMX competition. She then decides to cast an actor for the role of her dad. Javier Colinas directs with Ela Velden and Juan Pablo Medina starring.