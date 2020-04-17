Another week has gone by and we are no closer, it seems, to having movie theaters open their doors again. But fear not! There are plenty of new releases this week making their way to streaming for movie lovers of all sorts to enjoy. Comedy. Drama. Violent video game adaptations. We've got you covered.

This week is filled with a wide variety of new movies making their digital debut. Meanwhile, an old classic is finally being made available digitally, and a couple of big movies from 2019 are making their way to major streaming services. With that, here are this week's new streaming movie selections.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge - Digital

We've still got the better part of a year to wait until the live-action Mortal Kombat reboot arrives in theaters. Until then, we have a violent animated alternative in the form of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, which is available digitally now. Joel McHale leads the voice cast as Johnny Cage, a familiar character from the video games. While there are only eight reviews counted, this animated adaptation currently holds an unblemished 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. A flawless victory, if you will.

Underwater - Digital

Here we have one of this year's early releases that didn't catch on in the way Disney had hoped. Acquired in the merger with Fox last year, Underwater is a riff on Alien, but takes place miles under the sea and centers on a crew, led by Kristen Stewart, trying to escape a collapsing facility that has endured a major malfunction. Things get exponentially more complicated when monsters are thrown into the mix. Available on digital now, the latest from director William Eubank may well do the trick for those looking to scratch that creature feature itch.

Just Mercy - Digital

Just Mercy didn't seem to get a completely fair shake in theaters, even though it was generally well-liked by critics. But this real-life inspired courtroom drama, headline by Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx is getting a new life on home video, as it is available on digital now. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is currently helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, this was viewed as a possible Oscar contender last year ahead of its release. While it didn't ultimately get any love from the Academy, the consensus seems to be this one is well worth the watch.

The Quarry - Digital

Here we have a brand new release that was originally supposed to debut at SXSW before it was canceled. Directed by Scott Teems, the man who co-wrote this year's upcoming Halloween Kills, The Quarry centers on a drifter who, after committing a cold-blooded murder, makes his way to a small town to pose as a preacher. Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon headline the cast. Critics have been divided on this one so far, but I personally enjoyed it quite a bit, for whatever that may be worth. The movie is available digitally on April 17.

Bad Therapy - Digital

Here we have Bad Therapy, also available on April 17. It stars Clueless alum Alicia Silverstone alongside an ensemble that includes the likes of Rob Corddry, Aisha Tyler and Haley Joel Osment. It centers on Bob and Susan who head to see a marriage counselor as they seek, to improve their relationship. However, their counselor Judy's dark impulses bring Bob and Susan's marriage to the breaking point. William Teitler directed the movie, which will be available digitally.

Butt Boy - VOD

Chip Gutchel, a bored IT Engineer, has an awakening after a routine prostate exam. What starts as a harmless rectal kink, soon grows into a dangerous addiction as he becomes responsible for a missing child. Chip eventually buries his desires in Alcoholics Anonymous and tries to move on with his life. Years later, he becomes the sponsor of Russell Fox, a newly sober detective. After Chip relapses, Russell is brought in to investigate another missing child at Chip's office. Russell begins to suspect that Chip's addiction may not be to alcohol, but something much more sinister. It's up to Russell now to prove that Chip uses his butt to make people disappear. But who's going to believe his wild theory?

Endings Beginnings -

Here we have a movie that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall and is making its digital debut on April 17. Directed by Drake Doremus, it features Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan, as well as The Fault In Our Stars' Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan of Fifty Shades fame. It centers on A Los Angeles woman who unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two good looking best friends at a party. Critics, admittedly, haven't been terribly kind to this one, as it currently sits at 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but now could be the perfect time to decide for yourself.

Abe - Digital

Also arriving on digital platforms on April 17 we have something on the other end of the spectrum with Abe. This dramedy seems to be flying under the radar, but director Fernando Grostein Andrade's flick currently boasts an impressive 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stranger Things star Noah Schapp leads the cast as a young aspiring chef who wants his cooking to bring people together. However, his family has never had a meal that didn't end in a fight. He spends his summer working with an adventurous street chef who encourages him to think outside his old cuisines, ditching summer camp, which gets him in trouble with his parents when the deception is discovered.

Valley Girl - Digital

Not new in the traditional sense, as Valley Girl first hit theaters back in 1983. That being said, the Nicolas Cage 80s classic was recently made available on digital platforms for rent or purchase for the first time ever by MGM. So those looking for a little nostalgia kick this week might do well to have a look at director Martha Coolidge's classic tale of complicated young love. Deborah Foreman and Michael Bowen also star.

The Art of Racing in the Rain - HBO

Here we have yet another one of the movies inherited in the Fox merger that didn't do all that well for Disney at the box office. But for those who didn't catch The Art of Racing in the Rain while it was in theaters, it's making its debut on HBO on April 18. Directed by Simon Curtis, it centers on Formula One driver Denny Swift who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate everyday life. Denny's beloved dog Enzo, voiced by Kevin Costner, wishes to be reincarnated as a human. Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried also star.

The Lighthouse - Amazon Prime

Lastly, we have one of the more critically-acclaimed movies of 2019 finally making its way to streaming, as The Lighthouse is now available on Amazon Prime. This is the directorial follow-up to The Witch from Rober Eggers, with Willem Dafoe and our new Batman Robert Pattinson leading the way. It tells the story of two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote island in New England island in the 1890s.