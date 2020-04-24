We have probably a couple of more months before movie theaters begin to open up again. Luckily, there are plenty of movies heading to streaming this week that can help fill the void for movie lovers. Be it through a streaming service or a new digital offering, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Netflix is bringing not one, not two, but three new movies to its platform for subscribers to view this week, including the closest thing to a blockbuster we're likely to get in a while. Plus, Hugh Jackman's latest is making its debut and Joe Bob Briggs is bringing the drive-in home for a double feature. Here are this week's streaming movie selections.

Extraction - Netflix

This is pretty easily the most high-profile release coming down the pipeline this week. With movie theaters closed and the summer movie season all but canceled, Netflix is here to save the day with Extraction. This one has a lot going for it on paper, with Chris Hemsworth in the leading role, reuniting him with filmmakers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Russo brothers are producing here, with Sam Hargrave directing. It tells the story of A mercenary who has something of a death wish and is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Things get extremely complicated along the way, with this rescue mission becoming seemingly impossible. Extraction is available on Netflix starting April 24.

Bad Education - HBO

Fortunately, the latest Hugh Jackman movie isn't heading to theaters. Instead, HBO picked up Bad Education following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. And they paid a pretty penny for it, said to be in the $20 million range. Directed by Cory Finley, this is based on a real-life scandal and boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Allison Janney and Alex Wolff. It tells the story of Frank Tassone (Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Janney) who preside over a popular Long Island school district that is on the cusp of nabbing the nation's top spot. However, when an embezzlement scheme comes to light, it threatens to destroy everything they've built, Bad Education makes its debut Saturday, April 25 on HBO.

The Willoughbys - Netflix

For families who may be looking for something to watch together, or just for fans of animated flicks in general, The Willoughbys is available on Netflix now. This one boasts an A-list voice cast headlined by Ricky Gervais, Will Forte and Maya Rudolph. It centers on a group of four old-fashioned siblings who are feeling neglected by their parents. So, they set out and venture into the modern world with their new nanny. Kris Pearn is in the director's chair. For what it may be worth, this one currently boasts a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Turning - Digital

For the horror crowd we have The Turning. This one sort of came and went in a hurry at the box office earlier this year and, admittedly, didn't perform particularly well with critics. That said, it stars Finn Wolfhard and Mackenzie Davis. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, it centers on a woman who takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a giant mansion in main. She soon discovers that the children are emotionally distant and unstable as strange events begin to unfold. It serves as an adaptation of the classic novel The Turn of the Screw by Henry James and is available on digital platforms now.

Party Hard, Die Young - Digital

Also for genre fans, this 2018 slasher had previously been available to stream on Shudder, but has now made its way to digital platforms courtesy of the folks at RLJE Films. Directed by Dominik Hartl, it centers on a fun vacation that quickly turns into a nightmare for a group of friends visiting Croatia. Namely, a masked murder comes into play, interrupting their drinking and partying.

To the Stars - Digital

This well-reviewed 60s romantic drama is now available on digital platforms. To the Stars is directed by Martha Stephens and stars Kara Hayward, Lucas Jade Zumann, Tony Hale and Shea Whigham. It takes place in a small town in Oklahoma and centers on a reclusive teen named Iris finds solace in the new girl at school, Maggie. However, Maggie's mysterious past comes to light and the tight-knit community is thrown into a state of panic.

True History of the Kelly Gang - Digital

Those who are looking for a western may want to have a look at True History of the Kelly Gang, which is available now digitally. This is the latest from Justin Kurzel, who previously directed the ill-fated Assassin's Creed adaptation. The movie looks to explore the Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to escape the clutches of the law in the 1870s. Russell Crowe, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin McKenzie and George MacKay star.

Circus of Books - Netflix

For the documentary crowd, we have Circus of Books, which is also available to stream on Netflix now. This one tells a pretty fascinating story about a Jewish couple who took over operations of an adult book store in 1976. In the years that followed, it became the largest distributor of gay porn in the United States. Rachel Mason directed the documentary which, as of this writing, carries an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Abominable - Hulu

Here we have what can arguably be described as a criminally underlooked gem from 2019. Abominable is a family-friendly animated movie from DreamWorks that was praised by critics upon arrival, but failed to connect at the box office. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet leads the voice cast, with Jill Culton directing. The movie sees a teenage girl coming upon a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building. Along with two of her friends, they set out on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. This one will be streaming on Hulu starting on April 24.

The Last Drive-In - Shudder

Lastly, we have a staple for horror fans making its return this week. The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs returns for season 2 on Shudder this weekend. Though technically a show, viewers are treated to a mystery double feature of genre movies that truly can run the gamut. From cult classics to the most obscure B-movies imaginable, this is perhaps the best alternative anyone can hope to find to a communal viewing experience right now. The Last Drive-In returns Friday, April 24 on Shudder.