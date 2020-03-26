With theaters still closed all around the world, people need to turn to streaming for new movies to watch. Luckily, studios are continuing to make recent releases available from the comfort of our own homes. Not only that, but streaming services such as Netflix have new offerings as well, with Disney+ and HBO bringing relatively recent flicks to streaming as well, leaving viewers with abundant options heading into the weekend.

There is a little something for everyone this week, from big, non-traditional comic book movies to dramas of varying variety. We've also got a new crime flick from Guy Ritchie, a criminally overlooked gem from 2019 and much more. Here are some of the new movies that are heading to streaming this week for those looking for something new to watch.

Birds of Prey - Digital

Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn had a somewhat muted response, financially speaking, in theaters, but Birds of Prey has just been given new life with an early digital release from Warner Bros. Available now, the latest DC Comics adaptation sees Harley Quinn and a gang of Gotham City's powerful women, including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) teaming up to protect the young Cassandra Cain from the nefarious Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, was embraced by critics and, for those who missed it in theaters, now may be the right time to check out Robbie as Harley for the first time since Suicid Squad.

The Gentlemen - Digital

Warner Bros. similarly decided to give an early release to director Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, which is available now digitally. This serves as Ritchie's follow-up to the live-action Aladdin and is a return to form, cut from the same cloth as his earlier crime flicks like Snatch or RocknRolla. The movie centers on a squabble that erupts as a man looks to cash out from his marijuana empire in Londa. The cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell.

The Way Back - Digital

Also from Warner Bros., we have the latest from director Gavin O'Connor, which reunites him with Ben Affleck for the first time since The Accountant. This time, the two have paired up to tell the story of a recovering alcoholic who ends up coaching a struggling basketball team. The Way Back didn't have much of a chance in theaters before the shutdown, but critics and audiences seemed to enjoy it quite a bit, as it currently boasts an 83 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A little bit of an inspirational tale could be just what some people need right now.

Dolittle - Digital

Will Dolittle go down as one of the biggest box office bombs in recent memory? Absolutely. Is it still Robert Downey Jr.'s first movie to arrive after Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time? Yes. That alone, coupled with an all-star voice cast that includes Tom Holland, John Cena and Emma Thompson may be enough to justify this as a curiosity watch, if nothing else.

Bloodshot - Digital

In another massive recent theatrical release that has found its way on home video early, Sony has unleashed Bloodshot, which is adapted from the Valiant Comics series of the same name, on digital. Vin Diesel stars as the hero in question, a former soldier named Ray Garrison who becomes an unstoppable force once he is imbued with nanotechnology in his blood. Directed by David S.F. Wilson, this superhero flick also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

I Still Believe - Digital

For fans of faith-based dramas, or for those who want to see KJ Appa outside the confines of Riverdale, Lionsgate's I Still Believe is arriving digitally on March 27. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, it is based on the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp who goes on a journey of love and loss. This is yet another recent movie to hit theaters that is arriving home early. The cast also includes Britt Robertson, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise.

Uncorked - Netflix

This is one of the movies that was supposed to play at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas. Unfortunately, the event was canceled due to current happenings in the world. Luckily, people that were curious about it won't have to wait long to see Uncorked for themselves as it's set to arrive on Netflix on March 27. It tells the story of a young man who upsets his father and follows his dream of becoming a master sommelier, as opposed to joining the family barbecue business. Prentice Penny, who is behind HBO's Insecure, wrote and directed the movie.

Blinded By the Light - HBO

This isn't a new release, but it is one that was tragically overlooked last year and is finally making its way to streaming courtesy of HBO as of March 22. Blinded By the Light was met with widespread critical acclaim, but failed to capture any magic at the box office. It takes place in 1987 and centers on a Pakistani teenager who is dealing with racial and economic turmoil living in Luton, England. He writes poetry as a means to escape, but when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, it inspires Jawed to find his own voice and follow his dreams. Gurinder Chadha directed the well-liked comedic drama.

A Wrinkle In Time - Disney+

Lastly, we have another overlooked blockbuster that is making its way to streaming by way of Disney+. A Wrinkle In Time was released in 2018 and was the first big-budget offering from acclaimed filmmaker and Oscar-nominee Ava DuVernay. The movie is adapted from the beloved novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle and centers on Meg Murry and her little brother, whose father has been missing for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used mysterious means to travel there. Guided by mysterious travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, they embark on a dangerous quest. A Wrinkle In Time is streaming now on Disney+.