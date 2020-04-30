Another week has passed and still, for the most part, movie theaters remain closed. With that, lovers of cinema are left to streaming services and digital rentals/purchases to help fill the void. Fortunately, this week has no shortage of new and recent releases to help every sort of movie lover find something to watch.

This week's releases bring a new horror movie to the table, which is being released in a unique way, as well as a couple of 2020 movies that actually made it to theaters before the shutdown. We've also got some animated superhero action and a concert flick from one of the biggest artists in the world. Here are this week's new streaming movie selections.

The Wretched - Digital

This may very well be the new release to look out for this weekend, for a variety of reasons. For one, The Wretched, which is available digitally starting May 1, is an acclaimed horror flick from directors Brett and Drew Pierce. Additionally, for those who are hoping for some sort of theatrical experience in these isolated times, IFC has crafted a unique release strategy that involves the movie debuting at a handful of drive-in theaters that are still open around the country. That makes it more like a midnight movie of a bygone era, which is kind of neat. The flick centers on a troublesome teenager who is forced to live with his father for the summer. Things get strange as he's forced to contend with a witch that has taken hold of one of his new neighbors.

Guns Akimbo - VOD

Miles' (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won't help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game. Guns Akimbo is not one to miss.

The Rhythm Section - Digital

This is one of very few movies that actually made its way to theaters in 2020 before the widespread shutdown. One would have thought, given that it stars Blake Lively and Jude Law, in addition to coming from the producers of the James Bond franchise, that it might have made a bigger splash. It didn't. But The Rhythm Section is available digitally now, for those who may be curious and looking for some action. It centers on a woman named Stephanie who realizes a terrible accident from her past wasn't an accident at all. A former CIA operative is enlisted to help her uncover the truth, but this journey quickly turns to revenge as Stephanie looks to punish those responsible.

The Photograph - Digital

For the romantic folks out there, we have The Photograph, which is available digitally now. This one, the latest from director Stella Meghie, also made its way to theaters in February, though its run was stunted a bit. It centers on a famous photographer who dies unexpectedly, leaving her estranged daughter Mae frustrated and full of questions. Mae finds a photo tucked away in a safe-deposit box that sees her delving into her late mother's early life. The cast includes Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Teyonah Parris and Chante Adams.

Dreamkatcher - Digital

Here we've got a little something else for the horror crowd. Dreamkatcher centers on a young boy who, in order to stop his bad dreams, steals a dreamcatcher from his strange neighbor. This leads his family to save him from a dangerous being. The cast includes Kerry Harris, Henry Thomas, Radha Mitchell, Lin Shaye and Jules Willcox. Directed by Kerry Harris, the movie is available now via digital retailers.

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters - Digital

We won't be getting any new superhero movies in theaters for a while, so this may serve as a good substitute. LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters is available digitally now and features The Goonies star Sean Astin as the DC hero. The animated feature sees Billy Batson being invited to join the Justice League. To do so, he must reveal his secret identity. Matt Peters directs and, to help sweeten the pot, it will feature a battle between Shazam and Black Adam. Since we aren't going to see that in live-action for at least a few years, this could help scratch the itch.

The Assistant - Digital

Here we have an under-the-radar release from director Kitty Green that may be worth putting on your radar. The Assistant, which is available on digital platforms now, currently holds a very solid 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It centers on recent college graduate Jane who hopes to make it as a movie producer. She has just landed a job as an assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. However, as Jane goes about her daily routine, she becomes more aware of the abuse that she is put through on a daily basis, leading her to take a stand.

Arkansas - Digital

This is another interesting release, for several reasons. Arkansas was originally set to make its debut at SXSW in Austin, Texas before the event was canceled. Instead, it will debut on digital platforms on May 1. It serves as the directorial debut of Clark Duke, who viewers may recognize from his roles in Hot Tub Time Machine or The Office. Duke also stars alongside Liam Hemsworth. The two play a pair of drug dealers who end up getting on the wrong side of things with their kingpin boss, played by Vince Vaughn.

Tammy's Always Dying - Digital

Tammy's Always Dying, which arrives digitally on May 1, has a pretty interesting behind-the-scenes hook. Amy Jo Johnson, who 90s kids may recognize as the Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, directed the drama, which serves as her feature directorial debut. It centers on a woman who comes to something of a crossroads in her life when her mom comes down with a terminal illness. Felicity Huffman, Anastasia Phillips, Clark Johnson, Lauren Holly and Kristian Bruun star.

All Day and a Night - Netflix

Netflix is releasing a new original movie All Day and a Night, on May 1 for subscribers to stream. This comes for director Joe Robert Cole, who is perhaps best known as the co-writer of Marvel's blockbuster, Oscar-winning hit Black Panther. It also boasts an impressive cast headlined by Jeffrey Wright, Isaiah John, Ashton Sanders and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen). The movie centers on a young man who is serving life in prison and looks back at the circumstances and system that put him on the path toward a life of crime.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars - HBO

Lastly, for music lovers, we have Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars. The lastest music movie from The Boss was released last year to widespread critical acclaim (currently boasting a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but is finally making its way to HBO on May 1. It sees the iconic musician playing every song from his latest album, which was also met with a great deal of acclaim, backed by a band and a full orchestra.