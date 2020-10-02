We are, it seems, no closer to normalcy in terms of being able to go to our local movie theater carefree. But the spooky season is upon us and that means plenty of horror movies in honor of Halloween coming our way. But that's not all as this week brings plenty of options for those looking for something to stream this weekend.

A few horror flicks are coming our way this weekend, including the latest from Darren Lynn Bousman and a vampire movie on Netflix. We also have a new Ryan Murphy-produced adaptation of a Broadway classic, a new sci-flick starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and a biopic about Gloria Steinem. Here are this week's streaming selections.

The Glorias - Amazon Prime Video

The Glorias is a new biopic on the iconic Gloria Steinem. She is known for her world-shaping activism and guidance of the women's movement, as well as her writing that has impacted generations. Director Julie Taymor is behind the non-traditional biopic which paints a picture of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history. It is based on Steinem's memoir My Life on the Road. The A-list cast includes Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong. It is streaming now on Amazin Prime Video.

Death of Me - Digital

Director Darren Lyn Bousman is back with a new movie, Death of Me. The director of four Saw movies, including next year's Spiral, has returned with a thriller starring Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth and Alex Essoe. It centers on a couple, Neil and Christine, who are vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand. They wake up hungover with no memory of the previous night. But they discover footage, in which, it appears Neil has murdered Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, they are left to try and reconstruct the night's events. It is available on digital platforms starting October 2.

2067 - Digital

2067 is hitting digital retailers on October 2. The sci-fi movie stars Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten. It takes place in the year 2067 when the Earth has been ravaged by climate change. Humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen, which has caused an illness that is killing the worlds' population. The only hope for a cure comes when a message from the future says to "Send Ethan Whyte". Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly unexpectedly thrown into a terrifying new world full as a key part in the fight to save the human race. Seth Larney writes and directs.

Let's Scare Julie - Digital

Let's Scare Julie arrives digitally on October 2, right in time for the Halloween season. Not just another horror movie, this one has a one-take gimmick at its center. It sees a group of teen girls who set out to scare their new neighbor. However, the prank goes terribly wrong and some of them don't come back. Jud Cremata makes his feature directorial debut, with Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Isabel May, Odessa A'zion, Brooke Sorenson, Jessica Sarah Flaum and Dakota Baccelli making up the ensemble.

Vampires vs. The Bronx - Netflix

Vampries vs. The Bronx arrives on October 2 as part of Netflix's Halloween offerings. Directed by Oz Rodriguez, it sees a group of young friends who must fight to save their neighborhood from a group of vampires. Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins and Zoe Saldana star.

The Boys in the Band - Netflix

The Boys in the Band is the latest production from Ryan Murphy. This is just one of many projects that Murphy has cooked up for Netflix since the company locked him down as part of a massive $300 million deal. In this case, Murphy is producing an adaptation of the classic play of the same name. It sees a visitor turning an evening of celebration upside down when he interrupts a gathering of gay men, who are having a birthday party. It takes place in New York City in 1968. Jim Parson, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison star. The movie is streaming on Netflix now.

Scare Me - Shudder

Scare Me is streaming on Shudder now. The horror flick stars Aya Cash and Josh Ruben, who also is in the director's chair for this one. It centers on a frustrated copywriter named Fred who heads to a cabin to start his first novel. Once there, he meets Fanny, a successful horror author. Following a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. The two then pass the time telling scary tales fueled by the tensions between them. Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd also stars.

Welcome to Sudden Death - Netflix

Welcome to Sudden Death, which is streaming on Netflix now, is a sequel to 1995's Sudden Death, which starred Jean-Clause Van Damme. Directed by Steve Byrne, it centers on Jesse Freeman, a former special forces officer and explosives expert now working a regular job as a security guard in a state-of-the-art basketball arena. Trouble erupts when a tech-savvy cadre of terrorists kidnap the team's owner and Jesse's daughter during opening night. Facing a ticking clock and impossible odds, it's up to Jesse to not only save them, but also a full house of fans. Michael Jai White leads the cast

Inherit the Viper - Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs stars in Inherit the Viper. The movie was released earlier in the year but has now made its way to both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. It centers on a pair of siblings who are dealing opioids as a means of survival. When a deal goes south, Kip decides he wants out of the family business. But his attempt to escape ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal. The cast includes Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva, Owen Teague, Valorie Curry, Brad William Henke, Tara Buck, Dash Mihok and Bruce Dern. Anthony Jerjen directs.

Force of Nature - Amazon Prime Video

Force of Nature, a new action/drama starring Mel Gibson, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It centers on a gang of thieves who plan a heist during a hurricane. They encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate. It is directed by Michael Polish, with a cast that includes Emile Hirsch, David Zayas, Kate Bosworth and Stephanie Cayo.

Serious Men - Netflix

Director Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men arrives on Netflix on October 2. It sees a father tormented with his 'under-privileged' societal status who capitalizes on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius. Little does he realize that the secret he is holding will destroy the thing he loves most in this world. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sanjay Narvekar star.

12 Hour Shift - Digital

12 Hour Shift is a brand new horror/comedy from writer/director Brea Grant. With a cast led by Angela Bettis and David Arquette, the plot sees bodies start to pile up as a drug-user nurse and her cousin try to find a replacement kidney for an organ trafficker. Chloe Farnworth and Mick Foley also star. It is available from digital retailers on October 2.

The Great American Lie - Digital

The Great American Lie is a new political documentary that is available digitally on October 2. It examines the roots of systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens. As America faces widening economic inequality and stagnant social mobility, the movie takes audiences on a journey of empathy that inspires a path forward. Jennifer Siebel Newsom directs.

Do Not Reply - Digital

For the horror crowd we have Do Not Reply. This one comes from filmmakers Daniel Woltosz and Walter Woltosz. It centers on a teenager named Chelsea who is abducted via a social media app by Brad. She is held captive with other girls who are to become victims in his series of virtual reality filmed murders. Jackson Rathbone and Amanda Arcuri star. The movie is available through digital retailers starting October 2.

Eternal Beauty - Digital

Eternal Beauty is the latest starring Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins. It centers on Jane, who is dumped at the altar. She then has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love, both of the real and imagined variety, and family relationships collide. David Thewlis, Billie Piper, Alice Lowe and Penelope Wilton star. It was written and directed by Craig Roberts. The movie is available on digital platforms on October 2.

Dick Johnson is Dead - Netflix

Dick Johnson is Dead is a unique documentary making its way to Netflix on October 2. A hit coming out of Sundance, it is the latest from filmmaker Kirsten Johnson. It sees her staging inventive and fantastical ways for her 86-year-old psychiatrist father to die in the hopes that cinema might help her bend time, laugh at pain and keep her father alive forever. The darkly comedic doc is described as "a love letter from a daughter to a father, creatively blending fact and fiction to create a celebratory exploration of how movies give us the tools to grapple with life's profundity."

A Call to Spy - Digital

Hitting digital retailers on October 2 is A Call to Spy. It takes place at the dawn of World War II as a desperate Winston Churchill orders his new spy agency to train women for covert operations. These female agents band together to help undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Lydia Dean Pilcher directs with a cast that includes Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, Sarah Megan Thomas, Mathilde Ollivier and Rob Heaps.