Following the release of Tenet more movies are vacating 2020. The box office has not truly sprung to life. This year is mostly a wash for theaters. It is hard to say what lies ahead in 2021 but, for now, we have plenty of new movies coming to streaming for people to enjoy this weekend.

Millie Bobby Brown is playing Sherlock Holmes' sister in a new Netflix movie and Jessica Chastain is playing a ruthless assassin. We also have the third Rogue Warfare movie arriving, as well as a new Disney+ original and more. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Enola Holmes - Netflix

Netflix opted to pick up the rights to Enola Holmes from Legendary Pictures after theaters shut down earlier this year. And it's easy to see why. Boasting an A-list cast led by Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, it is a unique take on the Sherlock Holmes series. It is based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer. The movie takes place in and sees Enola Holmes who, on her 16th birthday, finds that her mom has disappeared. Enola then finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, who send her away to a finishing school. But Enola instead escapes to search for her mother in London. Harry Bradbeer directed the movie, which is available on Netflix now.

Ava - Digital

Jessica Chastain leads a new action/thriller Ava, which is available on digital platforms starting September 25. The movie centers on a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization. She travels around the world specializing in high profile hits. But when a job goes south, she is forced to fight for her own survival. Colin Farrell, Common and John Malkovich round out the cast, with Tate Taylor in the director's chair.

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation - Digital

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation arrives digitally on September 25. This is the third entry in the action series, with Stephen Lang returning to head up the cast. In the latest entry, an elite team of soldiers discovers plans for a deadly bomb set to detonate in 36 hours. They find themselves in a race against time to find its location and defeat their enemy once and for all. Mike Gunther directs with Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike Mckee, Essam Ferris and Chris Mulkey also starring.

Misbehaviour - Digital

Misbehaviour is streaming on September 25 through digital retailers. It features a stacked ensemble cast led by Keira Knightley. The movie takes place in 1970 when the Miss World competition took place in London. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet, drawing over 100 million viewers. The newly formed Women's Liberation Movement gained overnight notoriety by invading the stage and disrupting the broadcast. When the show resumed, the result caused uproar. The winner was not the Swedish favorite. Instead, it was Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. Philippa Lowthorpe directs, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear rounding out the cast.

Iceland is Best - Digital

Sigga dreams of going to California to be a poet but falls for Nikki, who wants her to stay. He does not give up easily. It is only after he breaks her leg at the airport that Sigga, with the help of her friends, is brave enough to go.

The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals - Disney+

The latest Disney+ original arrives on September 25 with The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. The movie follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life hits an all-time high just as she finds out that she has super-human abilities. Sam is invited to join a secret society of similar members of royalty who are tasked with keeping the world safe. Under the guidance of their Secret Society instructor, they must learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world. Directed by Anna Mastro, it stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Faly Rakotohavana, Elodie Yung, Isabella Blake Thomas and Noah Lomax.

Fandango at the Wall - HBO

Fandango at the Wall is a new documentary debuting on HBO on September 25. It focuses on the annual "Fandango Fronterizo" music festival and showcases festival founder Jorge Francisco Castillo, who invites musician Arturo O'Farrill and producer Kabir Sehgal to Veracruz, Mexico to meet the masters of son jarocho. Music legend Quincy Jones executive produced the documentary, which was directed by Varda Bar-Kar.

LX 2048 - Digital

LX 2048 is a new sci-fi movie from Guy Moshe. It centers on a man who has resisted humanity's switch to virtual reality. But with his death fast approaching and a clone ready to take his place, he struggles to find a way out of his situation, seeking to protect his wife and children. James D'Arcy leads the cast, which also includes Anna Brewster, Delroy Lindo and Gina McKee. It is available on digital platforms on September 25.

Red, White and Wasted - Digital

Red, White and Wasted is a new documentary from filmmakers Sam Jones and Andrei Bowden Schwartz. It takes a look into Florida's redneck "mudding" culture. The movie focuses largely on Video Pat, a mudding enthusiast who is forced to question his passion when the last mudhole in Orlando is shut down. The movie is available digitally now.

Rabbit - Shudder

Rabbit is a new horror movie currently streaming on Shudder. Directed by Luke Shanahan, It centers on Maude who has a vision of her twin Cleo's violent abduction manifest as hallucinations. She returns home to face her grieving family in Australia. Once there, the increasingly vivid details surfacing in Maude's nightmares cause her to believe that Cleo is still alive. Along with Cleo's fiance and the detective working the case, they trace her movements while discovering that their fates are intertwined. Adelaide Clemens, Alex Russell and Veerle Baetens star.

Judy - Hulu and Amazon Prime Video

Last year's Judy is finally making its way to both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on September 25. The movie arrived late last year as an awards season contender, but the Judy Garland biopic didn't quite get a fair shake at the box office. Luckily, audiences will now have the chance to see Renee Zellweger's take on the iconic starlet. It picks up with Garland thirty years after starring in The Wizard of Oz as she arrives in London to perform live shows, which proved to be a defining period of her life. The movie was directed by Rupert Goold.

The Addams Family - Hulu and Amazon Prime Video

Last year's animated take on The Addams Family is arriving on a couple of major streaming services, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, just in time for the Halloween season. It features an A-list ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard, Chloe Grace Moretz, Allison Janney and Nick Kroll. Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan directed the animated feature, which was a hit at the box office. With a sequel on the way, now might be the right time to have a look at what Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma were up to in last year's movie.