We are one week closer to normalcy and to theaters opening up again. Though the major theater chains have pushed back their opening plans and they seem subject to change at this point. To that end, we are still largely relegated to what the world of streaming has to offer. Fortunately, this week has abundant options for movie lovers to choose from.

Two rather huge movies of very different sorts are debuting on Netflix and Hulu respectively this week. We also have an indie darling getting a second chance on VOD, a couple of new horror flicks and even a Christmas movie, for those who may be so included for that sort of thing right now. Here are this week's streaming selections.

The Old Guard - Netflix

Netflix has, be intentional or not, made an earnest attempt to deliver us some semblance of a summer movie season. Extraction and Da 5 Bloods helped a lot for cinema lovers stuck at home. Now, The Old Guard is here to bring another big comic book movie adaptation our way. Though not of the Marvel/DC superhero variety, this is a big action flick with Charlize Theron at its center. It's a big movie by any definition. It centers on a group of centuries-old mercenaries who have the ability to heal themselves. They discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom. Adapted from Greg Rucka's acclaimed comic, the cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Matthias Schoenaerts. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, it begins streaming on Netflix on July 10.

Palm Springs - Hulu

Palm Springs was set to be a buzzy, theatrical release as it set a record when it sold to Hulu and Neon in a joint deal. The world had other plans. Instead, the latest comedy from Andy Sandberg and his Lonely Island collaborators is heading straight to streaming, exclusively on Hulu on July 10. The comedy sees two wedding guests who end up stuck in a time loop. They develop a romance as they are forced to live the same day over and over again. Directed by Max Barbakow, the movie boasts an impressive 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently. The cast includes Cristin Milioti, Tyler Hoechlin, Meredith Hagner, Chris Pang, Camila Mendes, Peter Gallagher and J.K. Simmons.

Belzebuth - Digital

Belzebuth, a new horror/thriller featuring Saw star Tobin Bell, is available digitally now. It will also be available for Shudder subscribers starting August 29, for those content to wait. The movie takes place on the U.S.-Mexico border and follows special agent Emanuel Ritter as he leads a police investigation into a series of mysterious deaths involving young children at the border. The case takes a supernatural turn when a priest from the Vatican links an ancient demon to the murders. Belzebuth is great summer fun for anyone thirtsy for new horror.

The Beach House - Shudder

The Beach House is one for the horror crowd and it will be streaming on Shudder beginning June 9. The movie centers on Emily and Randall escaping to a beach house to reconnect with one another. Their trip is interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall's estranged father. The couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but things take a turn as increasingly strange occurrences begin to warp their peaceful evening. This is the latest from writer/director Jeffrey A. Brown with a cast that includes Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber and Maryanne Nagel.

First Cow - Digital

First Cow is the latest from acclaimed studio A24 and director Kelly Reichardt. Unfortunately, this critically-heralded indie had a tremendously stunted release in theaters, as it arrived in March just ahead of the theatrical shutdown. Now, the studio has decided to give it a digital release and get it out in the world on digital platforms starting July 10. The movie centers on a loner and skilled cook that has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers. Though he only finds a true connection with a Chinese immigrant who is also seeking his fortune. The two collaborate on a successful business, and its longevity is reliant upon a nearby landowner's prized milking cow. The cast includes John Magaro, Orion Lee, and Toby Jones.

Homewrecker - Digital

For the horror/comedy crowd, we have Homewrecker, which is available now digitally. It, rather simply, centers on two women who befriend one another. However, one ends up becoming obsessed with the other. Precious Chong and Alex Essoe star, with Zach Gayne in the director's chair. For what it's worth, critics generally like what this has to offer, as it holds an 80 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mighty Oak - Digital

Here we have a sort of under-the-radar VOD release in Mighty Oak. The dramedy comes from director Sean McNamara with a cast that includes Raven Symone, Alexa PanVega and Levi Dylan. It centers on a woman who tries to put her life back together after she meets a young music prodigy that reminds her of her late brother. The movie is available on digital platforms now.

The Wild Goose Lake - Digital

Here we have what might be the critics' choice of the week. The Wild Goose Lake was selected to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and was met with rave reviews upon its debut. The Chinese neo-noir crime thriller is directed by Diao Yinan. It centers on a gangster on the run who sacrifices everything for his family and a woman he meets while evading the law. It is available on digital platforms now.

Archive - Digital

For sci-fi lovers, we have Archive, available digitally on July 10, the movie takes place in the year 2038. It centers on George Almore who is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready but is entering the riskiest phase. His end goal to be reunited with his dead wife must be hidden at all costs. Gavin Rothery directs, with Theo James, Rhona Mitra, Stacy Martin and Toby Jones starring.

Volition - Digital

Volition arrives on digital platforms starting July 10. Directed by Tony Dean Smith, it follows a clairvoyant who tries to change his fate when he sees his own murder. The cast includes Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz and John Cassini.

Vivarium - Amazon Prime Video

Vivarium was previously available via on demand, but now the sci-fi flick is making its way to Amazon Prime Video on July 11, which will give quite a few viewers the chance to see what director Lorcan Finnegan has cooked up. Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, it centers on a couple looking to find the perfect place to live. They head to a suburban neighborhood where all of the houses look exactly the same. However, when they try to leave the development, each road mysteriously takes them right back to where they started.

Last Christmas - HBO Max

Those looking for a little bit of Christmas in July action may want to tune into HBO this weekend. Last Christmas, the latest from director Paul Feig, arrives on HBO on June 11. With a cast led by Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, the movie centers on Kate, who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life as he begins to see through her various barriers. It features the music of George Michael as well as screenplay co-written by Emma Thompson, who also stars.