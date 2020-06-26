Movie theaters will be opening en masse beginning next month. Certain theaters have already started to open their doors in certain states. But for many of us, staying at home and watching movies is still the way to go, given the current situation. Fortunately, there is no shortage of options when it comes to streaming this weekend.

In what is truly an eclectic week for new streaming releases, viewers have a bevy of options to choose from. We have a political comedy from Jon Stewart, a bizarre musical comedy starring Will Ferrell. There is also the latest starring Dave Bautista, a couple of horror flicks and even the return of a beloved animated series in the form of a new special. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Irresistible - Digital

Focus Features probably had different plans when they signed on to produce Jon Stewart's latest directorial effort, but the industry is adapting on the fly. So, instead of having a wide theatrical release, Irresistible will be hitting digital platforms as a premium VOD release on June 26. The movie boasts a stacked cast which includes Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. It centers on a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - Netflix

Netflix is bringing the comedic goods in a big way this week with the outlandish Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. This is the latest from Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin and it boasts a cast full of big names, led by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. It sees two small-town singers chasing their dreams of becoming pop stars at a global music competition. Scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps will test their bond. The cast also includes Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato and Pierce Brosnan. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 26.

My Spy - Amazon Prime Video

An action/comedy starring Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista probably should have gone to theaters. Instead, My Spy will debut on streaming via Amazon Prime Video on June 26. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie centers on a CIA operative who has been demoted. He then finds himself at the mercy of a young girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) after he is sent undercover to monitor her family. In exchange for not blowing his cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal and Chloe Coleman also star.

A Whisker Away - Netflix

For those who are into Japanese animation, Netflix recently released A Whisker Away. The movie centers on a girl who transforms into a cat to get the attention of her crush. Before long, the line between animal and human begins to blur. The movie was directed by Junichi Sato and, thus far, critics have been kind to it, as it holds an 89 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Corpus Christi - Digital

This may well be the most critically-acclaimed option of the week. Corpus Christi, which comes from director Jan Komasa, holds an impressive 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Available on digital platforms now, it centers on a reformed criminal who is prevented from applying to the seminary after his release. Instead, he dresses as a priest and ministers at a small-town parish.

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO - HBO Max

There are few animated shows in the modern age quite as beloved as Adventure Time. So, it was quite exciting for fans when it was announced that a new series of one-hour specials would be produced for HBO Max. Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO is the first of these specials to arrive. It will be streaming on the recently-launched streaming service starting June 25. In the new adventure, BMO travels to a far corner of the galaxy to save its residents from a deadly threat.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band - Hulu

The Band is one of the most legendary groups of their time. They started by backing up Bob Dylan but went on to take the spotlight for themselves. Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band takes a look at the musicians and chronicles their journey. Directed by Daniel Roher, the acclaimed documentary is making its way to Hulu on June 25. It had previously been available to rent but now those who are subscribed to Hulu can stream it for free.

Yummy - Shudder

Shudder is bringing the horror/comedy goods with Yummy, which will be available on the service starting June 25. Co-written and directed by Lars Damoiseaux, the zombie flick centers on a young couple who travels to a shady Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. Once there, they are met with an outbreak of a virus that will transform the doctors, and patients into bloodthirsty zombies.

Doctor Sleep: Director's Cut - HBO

Doctor Sleep had a lot working against it when it was released last year. As a sequel to The Shining, director Mike Flanagan had a big hill to climb. Yet, the general consensus is that he pulled it off rather miraculously. Unfortunately, the movie didn't perform commercially the way Warner Bros. had hoped. Now, it will get a second chance on HBO when it debuts on June 27. What's more, HBO will be streaming the director's cut, which was quite well received and viewed as an improvement over the theatrical version. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran star.

Guns Akimbo - Amazon Prime Video

Guns Akimbo was marred with controversy centered on director Jason Lei Howden just ahead of its initial release. For those who perhaps missed it earlier in the year and still want to check it out, the over-the-top action flick is making its way to Amazon Prime Video on June 27. It centers on Miles, a video game developer who inadvertently becomes entangled in a real-life deathmatch that streams online and ends up with guns bolted to his hands. He manages to run away from everything, except Nix, a killer at the top of her game. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving and Rhys Darby.