It has been another rough week for those looking forward to movie theaters becoming a thing again. Tenet was delayed indefinitely. Major chains postponed their reopening plans and we are seemingly further away from a return to the theatrical experience. But fear not, as plenty of new movies are arriving this week to stream from the comfort of home.

This week sees the release of Dave Franco's feature directorial debut, a rom-com sequel on Netflix and a buzzy horror flick. We also have Donnie Yen reprising one of his most iconic roles, a biopic about Marie Curie and even something for the kids to enjoy. Here are this week's streaming selections.

The Rental - Digital

Dave Franco is known for his work in front of the camera on movies like Neighbors and The Disaster Artist. But Franco is stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut feature, The Rental. Garnering a positive response critically thus far, the movie centers on two couples on an oceanside vacation who become suspicious of the host. Before long, this celebratory weekend getaway turns into something far more sinister. Secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. The cast includes Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand. The Rental is available on digital platforms starting July 24.

The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix

Netflix is keeping in the rom-com business, this time with a sequel in the form of The Kissing Booth 2. Joey King returns as Elle Evans in the movie based on the books by Beth Reekles. The sequel picks up with Elle after having the most romantic summer of her life with her former bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). With Noah heading to Harvard, Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She is juggling a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and a complicated close friendship with a handsome new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle must decide how much she trusts him and where her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns as well. The Kissing Booth 2 is streaming on Netflix on July 24.

Amulet - Digital

Amulet, which arrives digitally on July 24, was a buzzy title coming out of the Sundance Film Festival. The horror flick centers on a former soldier who, following an accident that leaves him homeless in London, finds his way to the rotting home of Magda. She is a lonely woman in need of help as she looks after her dying mother. Though at first resistant, Magda comes to welcome him into their lives. However, as he worms his way into their daily routine and begins to fall for Magda, Tomaz begins to notice strange happenings. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who never leaves the top floor, and Magda might be doing her otherworldly bidding. The movie is written and directed by Romola Garai.

Fisherman's Friends - Digital and On Demand

Fisherman's Friends arrives on digital platforms on July 24. The movie, directed by Chris Foggin, centers on a cynical London music executive who heads to a remote Cornish village for a friend-filled weekend. Once there, he's pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen. He struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families, who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. The cast includes Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Steed, Vahid Gold, Christian Brassington and Noel Clarke.

Radioactive - Amazon Prime Video

Radioactive is the latest original movie from Amazon Prime Video. With Rosamund Pike leading the way, it tells the true story of Marie Skłodowska Curie and her ground-breaking scientific achievements that revolutionized medicine with her discovery of radium and polonium. Marie was the first female to win the Nobel Prize and the first person in history to win the prestigious award twice. Oscar-nominated Marjane Satrapi directs. The cast also includes Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard and Anya Taylor-Joy. The movie is available on Prime Video starting July 24.

Ip Man 4: The Finale - Netflix

Donnie Yen is back as Ip Man for one last ride in Ip Man 4: The Finale, which is available on Netflix now. The movie had previously been available, but now it is making its way to a much wider audience. Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in a tale that follows the death of his wife. He then travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. Wilson Yip returns to the director's chair. For what it's worth, this was a huge hit with critics, currently holding a 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Pool - Shudder

Directed by Ping Lumprapleng, The Pool is available to stream on Shudder now. This little horror flick made the rounds last year, playing at festivals like Fantastic fest. Amazingly, it holds an unblemished 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie centers on a man named Day who falls asleep on an inflatable liferaft after being left alone to clean up a 6-meter deep deserted pool. When he wakes, the water level has sunk so low that he can't climb out. Stuck in the pool, Day screams for help, but the only thing that hears him is a creature from a nearby crocodile farm. Teeradet Wongpuapan and Ratnamon Ratchiratham star.

The Last Full Measure - Hulu

Streaming now on Hulu, The Last Full Measure is a war movie that sort of slipped through the cracks. Directed by Todd Robinson, it tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force medic who saved over sixty men. During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire. Instead, he stayed behind to defend his fellow soldiers before laying down his life in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Peter Fonda and Samuel L. Jackson star.

The Larva Island Movie - Netflix

For the kids, we have The Larva Island Movie, which is streaming on Netflix now. In this movie sequel to the hit series, Chuck returns home and talks to a reporter about life on the island with zany larva pals Red and Yellow. Byoung-Wook Ahn directs.

Most Wanted - Digital

Arriving on digital platforms on July 24, Most Wanted is a thriller based on a real-life store. It centers on an investigative reporter who must fight to expose the twisted truth behind a heroin bust that was orchestrated by dirty cops to frame an innocent man, who is sentenced to life in a Thai prison as a result. Josh Hartnett leads the cast, with Daniel Roby on board as writer and director.

Motherless Brooklyn - HBO

Making its debut on HBO July 25, Motherless Brooklyn is getting another shot at life. A passion project for Edward Norton, who stars in the lead role and directs, the noir thriller was largely overlooked at the box office. The movie is set against the backdrop of 1950s New York and centers Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective who has Tourette's Syndrome. Lionel is looking to solve the murder of his mentor and friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). He begins with only a few clues but begins to unravel closely-guarded secrets that concern the fate of the whole city. The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Michael K. Williams and Leslie Mann.