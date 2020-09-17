Movie theaters have reopened in the U.S. Be that as it may, many people still don't seem quite ready to return to theaters just yet. What that means for the future is up in the air. What it means for the present is that streaming is the way to go. Luckily, this week brings no shortage of options for those in search of a new movie to watch.

Lionsgate is bringing a would-be theatrical release to premium VOD this week, while Netflix has released a new drama starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. We also have an under-the-radar acclaimed thriller, a horror flick with Danny Trejo and much more. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Antebellum - Digital

Here we have the latest movie that is skipping theaters and, instead, is hoping to find greener pastures with a premium VOD release. Antebellum, on paper, has much going for it, with Janelle Monae in the lead role and some of the same producers behind Get Out and Us. It centers on a successful author named Veronica Henley who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future. Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, it has, thus far, not been greeted kindly by critics, as it holds a 34 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. It is available on digital retailers starting September 18.

The Devil All the Time - Netflix

Netflix has released its latest prestigious drama in the form of The Devil All the Time. The movie features a truly stacked A-list cast led by Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, with Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and Haley Bennett also on board. The movie centers on an unholy preacher, a twisted couple and a crooked sheriff who all converge around a young man named Arvin Russell. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, Arvin fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. It is based on the acclaimed novel by Donald Ray Pollock. Antonio Campos directed and co-wrote the adaptation, which is streaming now.

Alone - Digital

It seems like a shame that Alone has to debut under the current circumstances as the horror/thriller has been met with near-universal praise so far. Fortunately, it is arriving via digital retailers on September 18. It follows recently widowed Jessica who is fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope. She is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man's cabin. Her eventual escape lands her in the heart of the untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her captor closes in. John Hyams is in the director's chair, with Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca and Anthony Heald leading the cast.

Residue - Netflix

Perhaps the critic's choice of the week, as it were, Residue comes from Ava DuVernay's company Array and has an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Merawi Gerima, it chronicles aspiring filmmaker Jay who returns to his home of Washington, DC to discover his old neighborhood is gentrified beyond recognition. Dealing with alienation from his friends, troubled by the disappearance of a loved one and unsure of his place in this new community, Jay confronts issues of identity, isolation and loss on a tumultuous personal journey. Residue is streaming on Netflix now.

Murder In the Woods - Digital

Murder in the Woods is the latest from filmmaker Luis Iga Garza. It centers on a group of college friends who plan a trip to celebrate a birthday party at a cabin in the woods. Against his grandmother's demands, Jesse decides to go on a trip with his friends. He is immediately smitten with Fernanda, a sweet girl from Chicago whom he hasn't seen in years. Soon after arriving at the mysterious cabin, the group discovers the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives. Danny Trejo, Jose Julian, Jeanette Samano, Chelsea Rendon, Catherine Toribio, Jordan Diambrini, Kade Wise, Soledad St. Hilaire, Kurt Caceres and Rolando Molina star. It arrives digitally on September 18.

Blackbird - Digital

Blackbird is a new drama arriving this week that boasts an A-list ensemble. It sees a terminally ill mother arranging to bring her family together one last time before she dies. Susan Sarandon leads the cast, which also includes Kate Winslet, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson and Mia Wasikowska. Roger Michell is in the director's chair. It arrives on September 18 via digital retailers.

Alive - Digital

For the horror crowd, we have Alive. Director Rob Grant's is about a man and woman who wake up in an abandoned sanitarium to discover that a sadistic caretaker holds their freedom in his hands, as well as the horrific answers as to their real identity. Angus MacFadyen leads the cast. It is available digitally on September 18.

Killer Therapy - Digital

Director Barry Jay's Killer Therapy is available now on digital platforms to satiate horror loves. The movie sees a mentally unstable young man heading out on a mission to hunt down and murder all the therapists he blames for messing up his mind and his life. Thom Mathews, PJ Soles, Adrienne King, Daeg Faerch, Michael Qeliqi, Elizabeth Keener and Ivy George star.

The Paramedic - Netflix

Another new movie from Netflix has arrived this week with The Paramedic. Directed by Carlos Torras, it sees a man named Angel who, after suffering a serious accident, his relationship begins to unravel. Angel becomes obsessed with the idea that she is unfaithful to him, turning his life into hell. Mario Casas and Deborah Francois lead the cast. It is streaming now.

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! - Digital

The third entry in a seemingly unlikely franchise arrives this week in the form of Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! Available via digital retailers now, it sees secret agents Gwen the Cat and Roger the Dog covertly protect and save the world without humans ever knowing. Their partnership is due to the Great Truce, which has stopped dog and cat hostility for a decade. But the long-standing peace is threatened when a supervillain parrot discovers a way to manipulate wireless frequencies that only dogs and cats can hear. George Lopez, Melissa Rauch and Max Greenfield star, with Sean McNamara in the director's chair.

Spiral - Shudder

Not to be confused with the latest entry in the Saw franchise coming our way next year, Spiral is streaming now on Shudder. It centers on Malik and Aaron , a same-sex couple who move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter. But nothing is as it seems as something sinister lies behind the picturesque neighborhood. Kurtis David Harder directs.

Toss It - Digital

Toss It is available digitally now. Billed as an "anti-Romantic-Comedy," the movie sees four funny, flawed and fierce females discover what they don't know about themselves, their families and Western Civilization. It is the latest from writer/director Michele Remsen. Jenny Zerke, Michele Remsen, Phil Burke, Allison Frasca and Blair Ross star.

Rage of the Mummy - Digital

Rage of the Mummy is available now digitally. The monster flick sees a three thousand year old mummy prince hunting down 13 stolen relics while bringing deadly vengeance upon the grave robbers who stole them. The movie is directed and written by Dennis Vincent. Collin Blackford, Dennis Vincent, Heath C. Heine, Lyle Pookie DeRose and Tania Henderson star.

All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Prime Video

In a rather timely release, All In: The Fight for Democracy is making its way to Amazon Prime Video on September 18. The documentary examines the often overlooked issue of voter suppression in the United States. it interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has been present in our democracy from the start. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the movie offers an insider's look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don't even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States. Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes direct.

The Racer - Digital

The Racer debuts on digital platforms on September 18. Directed by Kieron J. Walsh, it follows Belgian rider Dom Chabol, one of the best "Domestiques" (support riders) on the Tour de France for the last 20 years. The sacrificial role means winning is not an option. But Dom secretly harbors a desire to wear the yellow jersey just once before his career is over. Louis Talpe, Tara Lee, Matteo Simoni, Iain Glen and Karel Roden star.

No Escape - Digital

No Escape arrives on digital platforms on September 18. From writer/director Will Wernick, it sees a social media star travel with some friends to Moscow to film some new content for his successful VLOG. They enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger to push the limits for his viewers. The line between real life and social media is blurred as the group must fight to escape and survive. Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lynchnikoff, George Janko and Siya star.

The Nest - Digital

The Nest is the latest from writer/director Sean Durkin. Arriving on September 18 digitally, it sees the life of an entrepreneur and his family begin to take a twisted turn after moving into a manor in the English countryside. Jude Law and Carrie Coon lead the cast.

The Invisible Man - HBO

One of the few, bonafide box office hits of 2020 is arriving on HBO September 19 in the form of The Invisible Man. Blumhouse's updated take on the classic tale was a big success critically and commercially. Now, those who missed it in theaters, or those who didn't want to shell out $20 to rent it, can check it out on HBO. Elisabeth Moss leads the cast alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Storm Reid. Leigh Whannell directed the adaptation of H.G. Wells' iconic novel.

The Haunted - Hulu

The Haunted, billed as "disturbingly clever, psychological horror," arrives on Hulu on September 20. It centers on Emily who arrives at an isolated house for her first nightshift. The caregiver is left alone to face a terrifying vengeful spirit. David Holroyd writes and directs with Sophie Stevens, Ray MacAllen, Nick Bayly and Kirstie Steele starring.