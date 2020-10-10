It looked like the movie business was making strides toward something resembling normalcy in recent weeks. Yet, that seems impossible now as Regal cinemas is closing its doors again. AMC and Cinemark will try to weather the storm but, for many of us, it's still streaming time. Luckily, there is no shortage of options for those in need of a new movie to watch this weekend.

This week sees the release of Adam Sandler's new Halloween movie on Netflix, as well as several other horror movies, including the latest from Jim Cummings. We also have a new American Pie movie, an alien invasion comedy and a movie about teenagers spontaneously combusting. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Hubie Halloween - Netflix

Adam Sandler is back with another Netflix original movie. Hubie Halloween centers on Hubie Dubois who thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown of Salem celebrate the holiday safely But this year is different as an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor line up with the disappearance of members of the community. It's up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real. The cast also includes Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James and Maya Rudolph. Steven Brill directs. It is streaming on Netflix now.

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo - Digital

Scooby-Doo was already the subject of a flashy animated feature this year in the form of Scoob! The iconic pup is getting a second go in 2020 with Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, which arrives just in time for the spooky season. It sees Scooby and the gang join forces with Bill Nye and Elvira when toxic ooze creates an army of monstrous pumpkins. Maxwell Atoms is in the director's chair.

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules - Netflix

A new American Pie movie is here. It may not be American Pie 5, but it's something. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules is streaming now on Netflix. It centers on Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie who decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want in their senior year of high school. A series of wild parties, sexy adventures and a member of the Stifler family in the latest entry of the franchise. Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Piper Curda, Natasha Behnam, Darren Barnet, Zachary Gordon, Camaron Engels, Christian Valderrama, Barry Bostwick, Ed Quinn, Sara Rue and Danny Trejo star. Mike Elliott wrote the screenplay and directs.

Tales from the Hood 3 - Digital

Those looking for a horror anthology need look no further than Tales from the Hood 3. This is the third entry in the franchise, this time produced by the legendary Spike Lee. The latest movie features four new terrifying tales that utilize horrifying twists and social commentary. Candyman himself Tony Todd stars, with Darin Scott directing. This latest Tales from the Hood installment available through digital retailers now.

Spontaneous - Digital

Spontaneous is available via digital retailers now. When students in their high school begin inexplicably and, quite literally, exploding, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive. An unexpected romance blossoms between them as they discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today. Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel and Piper Perabo star. Brian Duffield directs.

Save Yourselves - Digital

Save Yourselves, which is available digitally now, comes from filmmakers Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. It picks up with Jack and Su, a couple dependent on technology who are unable to put down their phones. They decided to head to an isolated cabin in the woods to unplug for a week. Sheltered from technology, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. The cast includes Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day, Zenobia Shroff and Amy Sedaris. It is available on digital platforms now.

Welcome to the Blumhouse - Amazon Prime Video

Blumhouse Productions has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for Welcome to the Blumhouse. This is a series of eight original movies that will debut on Amazon as double features. The first two titles, The Lie and Black Box, are streaming now. The Lie comes from director Veena Sud with Jamie King leading the cast. Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed Black Box, which has Mamoudou Athie in the lead role.

Books of Blood - Hulu

Books of Blood, which is streaming now, brings the world of Clive Barker to Hulu just in time for Halloween. The movie is based on Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology book series and follows a journey into uncharted territory utilizing three tales tangled in space and time. Brannon Braga directs with a cast that includes Britt Robertson, Freda Foh Shen and Nicholas Campbell.

Charm City Kings - HBO Max

Charm City Kings is the latest original from HBO Max. It centers on fourteen-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) who desperately wants to join the infamous gang of dirt bike riders the Midnight Clique. His older brother, Stro, was their best rider before his passing. Mouse's mom (Teyonah Parris) and his police mentor, Detective Rivers (William Catlett), work overtime to help the teen reach his full potential. However, when the Midnight Clique's leader Blax (Meek Mill) takes the boy under his wing, Mouse finds himself on a path beyond the straight and narrow. Angel Manuel Soto is in the director's chair. It is streaming on October 8.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow - Digital

The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a new werewolf movie. It serves as filmmaker Jim Cummings' follow-up to the acclaimed Thunder Road. Arriving digitally on October 9, it sees a small-town sheriff tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. He becomes consumed with the hunt for this mysterious killer and struggles to remind himself that there's no such thing as werewolves. Cummings stars alongside Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster, Jimmy Tatro and Chloe East. It also serves as Forster's last on-screen role following his passing.

The Forty-Year-Old Version - Netflix

Netflix is bringing the Sundance award-winning documentary The Forty-Year-Old Version to its subscribers this week. It centers on Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright who is desperate for a breakthrough before she turns 40. This leads her to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. She vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice. Radha Blank directs. It will be available for subscribers starting October 9.

Dead - Digital

Dead is available through digital retailers now. It centers on Marbles, a hapless stoner who can see ghosts. Tagg, a recently dead wannabe super-cop, needs to find a serial killer. They will need to work together in order to save lives and deaths. Hayden J. Weal directs.

The Devil to Pay - Digital

The Devil to Pay is available through digital retailers now. It sees a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community fighting to save her son after the disappearance of her husband. When the cold-hearted matriarch of the oldest family on the mountain demands payment of a debt, it threatens to destroy a decade's old truce. Lane Skye and Ruckus Skye directed the movie. Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer and Jayson Warner Smith star.

Archive - Amazon Prime Video

Archive arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 8. The sci-fi flick takes place in 2038. It centers on George Almore, who is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His new prototype is nearly complete but he must hide his secret goal as he attempts to be reunited with his dead wife. The movie was written and directed by Gavin Rothery. Theo James leads the cast, with Stacy Martin, Rhona Mitra and Toby Jones also starring.

The Cleansing Hour - Shudder

Shudder brings horror fans The Cleansing Hour, which is streaming for subscribers starting October 8. It centers on entrepreneurs, Max (Ryan Guzman) and Drew (Kyle Gallner) who run a popular webcast that streams "live exorcisms." They are, in reality, elaborately staged hoaxes. However, their luck takes a turn when Drew's fiancée (Alix Angelis) becomes possessed by a real demon during one of their webcasts. The audience grows as the demon subjects the crew to a series of violent and humiliating challenges. Damien LeVeck directs.

The Doorman - Digital

The Doorman is a new action/thriller starring Ruby Rose. It sees a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City apartment building. She is forced to outsmart and duke it out with a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader. All the while, she struggles to protect her sister's family. Jean Reno co-stars with Ryuhei Kitamura in the director's chair. It is available via digital retailers on October 9.

An Imperfect Murder - Digital

Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller lead the cast of An Imperfect Murder, which arrives digitally on October 9. It sees an actress's nightmare about killing her ex-boyfriend somehow show up in reality. James Toback wrote and directed the thriller, which co-stars Charles Grodin and Colleen Camp.

Ginny Weds Sunny - Netflix

Netflix is back in the rom-com game with Ginny Weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, it centers on a bachelor who is eager to marry but is constantly rejected by women. He hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source; her mother. Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey and Mansi Sharma star. It debuts on October 9.

Infamous - Hulu

Bella Thorne's latest Infamous is making its way to Hulu on October 11. It centers on Arielle Summers, a down-on-her-luck dreamer who dreams of being popular. Dean Taylor is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two bond and, following the accidental death of Dean's father, they head out on the run. To keep going, they resort to robbing gas stations and small shops with Arielle live-streaming the robberies. They end up becoming a viral version of Bonnie & Clyde. Jake Manley co-stars with Joshua Caldwell directing.