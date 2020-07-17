While the plan remains, for theaters to open their doors again by the end of the month, as we've seen this year, things can change. At the very least, movie lovers have a couple of weeks before they can truly think about heading to a theater. But fear not, as there are plenty of new releases making their way to streaming this week to soak in.

This week sees several radically different war movies to choose from, as well as a new thriller from Netflix. We also have a new installment of Hulu's Into the Dark, a horror flick from Shudder and a bizarre martial arts remake starring Donnie Yen, among others. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Fatal Affair - Netflix

Netflix has done their damndest to step up to give movie lovers stuck at home something to watch, and some semblance of summer movie season. This week, they bring us Fatal Affair, a new thriller from writer/director Peter Sullivan. The movie sees Ellie trying to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus following a brief encounter with an old friend, David. However, she comes to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she realized. The cast includes Nia Long, Stephen Bishop and Omar Epps.

Lake of Death - Shudder

Horror fans need apply here, as Lake of Death is now streaming on Shudder. The horror flick sees Lillian and her friends heading to the old family cabin to say their goodbyes a year after her twin brother's mysterious disappearance. Shortly after their arrival, eerie and gruesome events begin to occur. The lines between reality and Lillian's nightmares blur and she must fight both an external and internal struggle to stay alive. Is a horrific local legend becoming reality, or is the real enemy among them? Nini Bull Robsahm directs with Iben Akerlie, Jacob Andersen Schoyen, Jonathan Harboe, Sophia Lie and Elias Munk starring.

Enter the Fat Dragon - Digital

Enter the Fat Dragon, available on digital platforms now, may not be for everyone. That much is certain. But it does feature martial arts legend Donnie Yen, albeit in a body-transforming suit, in a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name. Directed by Wong Jing and Kenji Tanigaki, it centers on a police officer investigating the mysterious death of a suspect who was in his custody during a routine transfer.

The Painted Bird - Digital

Critically-acclaimed yet controversial, The Painted Bird is available on digital platforms starting July 17. This World War II drama comes from Vaclav Marhoul and is an unflinching look at the brutality of war. While heralded by many who were able to get through it, those who attended screenings walked out at the Venice International Film Festival, TIFF and the London Film Festival. So this is certainly not one for the faint of heart. It centers on a young Jewish boy in Eastern Europe who seeks refuge during the war, encountering many different people along the way. Stellen Skarsgard, Udo Kier, Harvey Keitel, Julian Sands and Barry Pepper star.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant - Hulu

Here we have the latest installment of Hulu's Into the Dark anthology series. Produced by Blumhouse, these are feature-length entries that are centered around a certain holiday or annual event. This month's entry, The Current Occupant, comes from director Julius Ramsay. It features a man trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward who has no memory. He comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum's forces are bearing down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power. Barry Watson, Sonita Henry, Marvin 'Krondon' Jones III, Lilli Birdsell, Kate Cobb, Ezra Buzzington and Joshua Burge star. It is streaming on Hulu July 17.

A Nice Girl Like You - Digital

Available digitally starting July 17, A Nice Girl Like You is a new rom-com starring Lucy Hale. It focuses on a violinist who, after being accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend, crafts a wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery. Jackie Cruz, Adhir Kalyan, Mindy Cohn and Leah McKendrick also star. Chris Riedell is in the director's chair.

The Swing of Things - Digital

The Swing of Things is the latest from director Matt Shapira, is available digitally now. It centers on a groom-to-be who accidentally books his destination wedding and honeymoon at a resort in Jamaica meant for swingers. The cast includes Luke Wilson, Olivia Culpo, Adelaide Kane, Matt McCoy and E.E. Bell.

The Weekend - Hulu/Amazon Prime Video

For the comedy crowd. The Weekend is currently streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, providing some options. The movie debuted in fall 2019 but is finally making its way to mainstream streaming services. It sees a down-on-her-luck comedian who has her vacation plans interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. Written and directed by Stella Meghie, it stars Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, Kym Whitley, DeWanda Wise and Y'lan Noel.

Ghosts of War - Digital

In a big week for war movies, we have Ghost of War. But this one comes with a bit of a twist. This one centers on a group of battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. They encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield. Directed by Eric Bress, it stars Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson, Theo Rossi, Skylar Astin and Billy Zane. It is available on digital platforms July 17.

The Sunlit Night - Digital

The Sunlit Night is a new drama that is available digitally on July 17. It stars Jenny Slate as an aspiring painter who meets eccentric locals and a fellow New Yorker while working on a barn in Norway. The movie was directed by David Wnendt and also stars Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson and Alex Sharp. Admittedly, critics have not been kind to this one so far as it currently boasts a 13 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But it will be available nonetheless for those who are feeling curious.

Harriet - HBO

Harriet, which debuts on HBO on July 18, is a biopic that tells the story of Harriet Tubman. This one managed to slip somewhat under the radar last year but will soon be available for a much wider audience to check out. With Cynthia Erivo starring in the lead role, it follows Tubman from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. and Clarke Peters also star, with Kasi Lemmons directing.

Greyhound - Apple TV+

In a summer devoid of a traditional summer movie season, we have been blessed with a new Tom Hanks movie. And not just any Tom Hanks movie, as Greyhound, available now on Apple TV+, marks the beloved actor's return to World War II for the first time since Saving Private Ryan. This was originally eyed as a major theatrical release. However, given the current situation, it sold to Apple in a very rich deal. The movie centers on a captain who leads a convoy of Allied ships across the treacherous waters of the so-called "Black Pit" to the front lines of WW2. With no air support for five days, the convoy must battle the surrounding Nazi U-boats in order to give the Allies a chance to win the war. Aaron Schneider was in the director's chair.