While movie theaters are still hoping to get on track before the end of August, we seem further away from a return to normalcy. Tenet is rolling out overseas before it makes a limited debut in the U.S. More titles are being bumped to 2021. We are a long way from being able to head back to theaters on a weekly basis, that much is certain. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to stream from the comfort of home this weekend.

We have the latest starring Natalia Dyer, a new documentary from Netflix and some new Transformers goods. Plus, we have a movie that was shot entirely during quarantine that is already being released, among other options. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Deep Blue Sea 3 - Digital

As the body count rises, it becomes clear that genectically enhanced bull sharks will end life as we know it. Dive in for the deadliest, bloodiest return to the deep blue sea yet! Deep Blue Sea 3. Dr. Emma Collins and her team are spending their third summer on the island of Little Happy studying the effect of climate change on the great white sharks who come to the nearby nursery every year to give birth. However, their peaceful life is disrupted when a "scientific" team shows up looking for three bull sharks.

Gundala - Digital

Gundala, who has grown up on the streets, must choose between continuing to look out for himself or doing something about the injustice that surrounds him.A preeminent comic book superhero and his alter ego Sancaka enter the cinematic universe to battle the wicked Pengkor and his diabolical squad of orphaned assassins.

Summerland - Digital

Summerland arrives via digital platforms on July 31. It takes place during World War II and follows a reclusive writer named Alice who has her life upended when Frank, an evacuee from London, is left in her care. Despite her initial hope to get rid of him, Alice finds a personal and emotional reawakening through her relationship with Frank. Written and directed by Jessica Swale, it stars Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Lucas Bond.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison - Digital

Released from prison and placed on probation, Tijuana Jackson sets out to fulfill his dream of becoming a world renowned motivational speaker. Chasing a life changing opportunity, he violates his parole, flees his jurisdiction, abandoning his family and community in the process. Facing more jail time and cut off from the only support system he's ever had, TJ must master the art of achieving selfless success through serving his community or fail miserably serving time.

Legacy of Lies - Digital

Perhaps the most underrated action star of the modern age, Scott Adkins returns with another action/thriller. Legacy of Lies, available on digital platforms now, centers on a former MI6 agent who teams up with a Ukrainian journalist to uncover the truth behind some shady Russian covert operations. Adrian Bol is in the director's chair for this one.

Yes, God, Yes - Digital

Here we have what very well might be the most critically-acclaimed movie of the week with Yes, God, Yes. The latest from writer/director Karen Maine currently holds a very impressive 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Stranger Things breakout Natalia Dyer, it takes place after an innocent AOL chat turns racy. A Catholic teenager growing up in the early 00s discovers, shall we say, self-love, and struggles to suppress her new urges in the face of eternal damnation. It is available via digital platforms now.

Tread - Netflix

For those in the mood for something bizarre and ripped from the pages of real life, we have Tread. Streamin on Netflix now, the documentary takes a look at an insane incident that occurred in June 2004. A fortified, sixty-three-ton bulldozer destroyed multiple businesses and homes in the small mountain town of Granby, Colorado. The rampage lasted more than two hours and resulted in over $8 million in damage. State and local police were at a loss when it came to stopping the machine. Despite being armed with three high-powered firearms, only the driver was killed. His name was Marvin Heemeyer and the documentary seeks to explore the various perspectives on this man, his motives and what drove him to the breaking point. Paul Solet directs.

Bull - Hulu

Bull was originally released last year but will finally be making its way to streaming, thanks to Hulu, on July 30. Directed by Annie Silverstein, it was met with a warm welcome by critics. The movie takes place in a virtually abandoned subdivision located west of Houston, Texas. A wayward teen runs into her equally willful and unforgiving neighbor, who is an aging bullfighter whose best days are behind him. The meeting will change them both. Amber Havard, Rob Morgan and Yolonda Ross star.

The Flood - Hulu

Directed by Anthony Woodley, The Flood is making its way to Hulu on July 30 The movie flew under the radar last year but will have a new shot at life on streaming. It centers on a hardened immigration officer who decides the fate of an asylum seeker whose difficult journey to the U.K. is recounted through a series of flashbacks. Lena Heady, Mandip Gill and Ivanno Jeremiah star.

Host - Shudder

Host, which is streaming on Shudder starting July 30, may well be the most unique movie one can stream this week. The movie comes from director Rob Savage and it was shot during quarantine. Savage shot the movie remotely with the actors in their homes. It managed to adhere to social distancing rules with the actors operating their own camera, doing their own effects work and lit their own scenes. The movie follows six friends who hire a medium to hold a seance over a video chat during the lockdown. However, they get more than they bargained for as an evil spirit begins to invade their homes. They soon realize they may not survive the night. The movie stars Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Edward Linard, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward and Emma Louise Webb.

The Fight- Digital

The Fight is a new documentary that hights digital platforms on July 31. Currently sitting at a perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it centers on a defining moment in American history as a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers battles for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights. Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli B. Despres co-directed the movie together.

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege - Netflix

Though not technically a movie, Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege will probably play like one when it hits Netflix on July 31. The upcoming project centered on the robots in disguise is the first part in a new trilogy that will be airing on the streaming service in the coming months. Comprised of six episodes, viewers will be able to binge this in a single sitting as though it were an animated Transformers movie. It picks up with the Autobots and Decepticons battling it out on Cybertron, which is dying. They are seeking control of the AllSpark which can reshape the future of their race.

Jojo Rabbit - HBO

One of the best-reviewed moves of 2019, the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit is making its debut on HBO on August 1. Director Taika Waititi's latest sees a lonely and patriotic German boy named Jojo who finds out that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. With only his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, by his side, Jojo is forced to confront his views as World War II rages on and he gets to know this girl hidden away inside his home. Aside from Waititi as Hitler, the movie stars Scarlett Johannson, Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell and Thomasin McKenzie.

Jurassic Park Trilogy - Netflix

For those looking for a boost of blockbuster nostalgia, the original Jurassic Park trilogy is making its way to Netflix on August 1. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, as well as Joe Johnston's Jurassic Park III will all be available to subscribers to provide a dose of dinosaur goodness. Interestingly, the movies were available for an incredibly short time on the recently-launched Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming play. However, Peacock's loss is Netflix's gain.