Drive-in movie theaters are thriving, but it's all relative. They represent a small number of total movie theaters in the U.S. and, even as certain theaters begin to reopen, we are still a long way off from having a normal theatrical experience again. With that, most of us are left to watch movies at home. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for those looking for something new to stream this weekend.

This week's options run the gamut as we have an unexpected turn from a comedic actor and a documentary chronicling the redemption of a should-be horror icon. We also have a couple of critically-acclaimed movies from 2019 making their way to streaming services and a new comic book flick on Netflix. Here are this week's streaming selections.

Becky - Digital

While not the "biggest" new release of the week, Becky could easily be the most intriguing. Available on digital platforms starting June 5, the horror flick, directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, features an unlikely villain turn from Kevin James. Yes, the Kevin James from Grown Ups and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. The movie centers on a rebellious teen who tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at their lakehouse. The trip takes an ugly turn when convicts on the run invade their home.

Shirley - Hulu

Coming to Hulu on June 5, Shirley has had something of a quiet road to release but, for several reasons, probably shouldn't be overlooked. For one, critics love it so far, as it currently holds a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also features Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, who is already having a killer year following her turn in The Invisible Man. Directed by Josephine Decker, the movie centers on a famous horror writer who finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple. Logan Lerman, Odessa Young and Michael Stuhlbarg also star.

The Last Days of American Crime - Netflix

Netflix's latest big comic book adaptation is coming our way on June 5. The Last Days of American Crime is Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. Directed by Olivier Megaton, it takes place in a future version of America where, as an extreme response to terrorism and crime, the government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramirez), a career criminal, forms a team that aims to commit the heist of the century, and quite possibly the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Dreamland - Digital

Available on digital platforms June 5, Dreamland comes from director Bruce McDonald. It takes place on the "night of the strangest wedding in cinema history "and centers a grotesque gang boss who hires a cold-blooded killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend. It stars Juliette Lewis, Stephen McHattie and Henry Rollins.

The Luring - Digital

Here we have one for the horror crowd. The Luring, which is available via digital retailers on June 5, comes writer/director Christopher Wells. It centers on a man who tries to recover a lost memory by returning to his family's Vermont vacation home. An unspeakable act took place there which left him institutionalized as a child. Michaela Sprague, Molly Fahey, Alex Emanuel and Jake Katzman star.

A Clear Shot - Digital

Available now digitally, A Clear Shot stars Mario Van Peebles and comes from director Nick Leisure. It takes place in an electronic store the is taken over by four gunmen. Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, Rick Gomez, realizes he must talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe, while juggling government politics. The group's leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story, which quickly turns a peaceful surrender into a national tragedy.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Hulu

One of the best-reviewed movies of 2019 has finally made its way to streaming as A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is now available on Hulu. This non-traditional biopic, directed by Marielle Heller, takes a look at the life of Red Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, but focuses on a very specific time later on in his life. It centers on Lloyd Vogel, an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Mr. Rogers and the two end up forming an unlikely friendship. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Adrift in Soho - Digital

Available now digitally, Adrift in Soho was originally funded on Kickstarter and is finally available to stream. Filmmaker Pablo Behrens adapted the book of the same name by author Colin Wilson, which was originally published in 1961. It takes place in 1959 and focuses on a philosopher with a typewriter who meets a group of filmmakers with a Bolex camera. Together, they begin a new era. Owen Drake, Chris Wellington, Caitlin Harris, Lauren Harris and Emily Seale-Jones star.

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street - Shudder

Now streaming on Shudder, Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street may well be essential viewing for horror fans. Specifically, those who love the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. It tells the story of Actor Mark Patton who famously led the cast of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, which gained the reputation of being the "gayest" horror movie ever made. Patton himself was a closeted gay man at the time of the movie's release. Over the years, the conversation surrounding Freddy's Revenge has changed a great deal and has been embraced by the horror community. The documentary currently holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad Astra - HBO

A perhaps overlooked sci-fi flick is making its way to HBO on June 6 in the form of Ad Astra. Director James Gray's latest stars Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones. It was inherited by Disney in the Fox merger and, though critics largely embraced it, the movie failed to connect at the box office. It centers on astronaut Roy McBride who, after a mysterious life-threatening event strikes Earth, must go on a dangerous mission across the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition from 30 years ago.