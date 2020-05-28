Movie theaters are still closed, but that doesn't mean we can't still watch new movies. Several brand new releases are making their way to streaming that can help fill the void this weekend. We also have a few recent releases that are making their way to various streaming services as well, which offer up the chance to catch up on some flicks you might have missed in late 2019 or earlier this year.

This week's offerings include a tale of a pop star that was bound for theaters and is, instead, going to VOD, an under-the-radar action sequel and a career-highlight performance from Adam Sandler. We also have some horror, romance and Natalie Portman's latest. Here are this week's streaming selections.

The High Note - Digital

This was originally intended as a theatrical release but, given the current situation, that isn't possible. Instead. Focus Features is opting to skip theaters in favor of a premium VOD offering. The High Note, which comes from director Nisha Ganatra, will be available digitally on May 29. The movie centers on pop star Grace Davis, whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie, Grace's overworked personal assistant, is stuck running errands while aspiring to become a music producer herself. Things come to a head when Grace's long-time manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career. The cast is headlined by Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Debt Collectors - Digital

Debt Collectors may be the best option for action movie lovers this week. Available on digital platforms on May 29, this is a sequel to 2018's The Debt Collector. It stars Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor, who are back as French and Sue. The sequel centers on the duo as they chase down various lowlifes who owe money to their boss, Tommy. They're sent to Las Vegas to collect from a dirty casino owner, who happens to be an ex-lover of Sue's. At the same time, a notorious drug kingpin is on the warpath, aiming to kill French and Sue to avenge his brother's death. Jesse V. Johnson is in the director's chair. Amazingly, even though it only has five reviews counted as of this writing, the flick holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Uncut Gems - Netflix

The movie that earned Adam Sandler some of the best reviews of his entire career, and in the eyes of many should have earned him an Oscar nomination, is finally streaming. Uncut Gems is now available on Netflix in the U.S. which will give people a chance who missed this in theaters last year the chance to see what all of the fuss was about. Directed by the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, the movie centers on a charismatic jeweler named Howard, played by Sander, who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the biggest win of his life. Howard must balance his business, family and enemies in an attempt to land the ultimate score. For what it's worth, critics generally loved it, but general audiences seemed admittedly more divided.

The Vast of Night - Amazon

The Vast of Night, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 29, is one of the biggest critical hits available to stream this week. The debut feature from director Andrew Patterson currently holds an impressive 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The sci-fi flick will also be playing at select drive-in theaters. The movie takes place in the 1950s and is set in New Mexico. It follows a young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) who discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever.

Premature - Digital

Now streaming on Hulu, Premature offers something for those in the mood for romance. Directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green, the movie has earned stellar reviews from critics, currently sitting at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It takes place on a summer night in Harlem and centers on a 17-year-old poet Ayanna. During her last months at home before heading off to college, she begins a summer romance with Isaiah, a music producer who recently moved to the city.

I Still Believe - Hulu

This was one of few movies that had a wide theatrical release in 2020 before theaters shut down. I Still Believe is a faith-based drama that stars KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. It previously was available on premium VOD, with the Blu-ray also recently hitting shelves. Now, it is available to stream on Hulu, which is a cheaper option for those who already have a subscription. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, it tells the tale of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. Critics were mixed here, but it boasts a stellar 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Confessional - Shudder

For the horror crowd we have Confessional, which is streaming exclusively on Shudder starting May 28. This comes from director Brad T. Gottfred and delivers the found footage goods. It takes place after two mysterious deaths at a college occur on the same night. Seven students are then blackmailed into revealing what they know inside a hidden confession booth. Their confessions will unveil the truth, not just about the deaths, but about the confessional as well.

For We Are Many - Digital

Streaming via digital retailers on May 29, horror junkies may want to give For We Are Many a go. Specifically, those who enjoy demons and horror anthology movies. The collection features 13 tales, all centered on different demons, with different directors tackling each of the 13 segments. Lawrie Brewster, Carlos Omar De Leon, Matthan Harris, Alex Harron, Andrew Ionides, Dane Keil, Mark Logan, Paddy Murphy, Gavin Robertson, Keith Robson, Tom Staunton, Brad Watson and Mitch Wilson all contributed segments.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill - Hulu

Disappearance at Clifton Hill will be streaming for Hulu subscribers starting on May 29. The latest from IFC Midnight centers on Abby (Tuppence Middleton) who, following the death of her mother, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself sucked into a mystery that has haunted her since childhood involving the young boy she saw violently abducted in the woods twenty-five years ago. As Abby sets out to find in search of the truth, she must confront both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy. Albert Shin directs.

Lucy In the Sky - HBO

For those who maybe missed this one in theaters last year (and the box office would suggest quite a few people did) Lucy in the Sky will be streaming on HBO starting on May 30. This one, on the surface at least, seemingly had a lot going for it. Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley made his feature directorial debut with the drama, which sees Natalie Portman in the lead role. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens and Zazie Beetz also star. It centers on an astronaut who, after an incredible experience in space, returns to Earth and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. Critics were quite hard on this one upon arrival, but perhaps now is the perfect time to give it a personal evaluation.