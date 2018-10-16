Get ready, Streets of Fire is blasting back to Blu-ray with a beautiful new release. Shout Factory has announced that one of Walter Hill's most beloved classics is getting a new 35th Anniversary Steelbook Edition. And it looks absolutely stunning. This two-disc set is loaded down with great special features that any fan will surely want to check out.

The Streets of Fire 35th Anniversary Steelbook will be hitting stores and will be available from online retailers beginning November 20. You can pre-order it right now. The new Steelbook cover art features Diane Lane as rock goddess Ellen Aim, delivering her blistering vocals into the mic, surrounded by fire, and the cover of night. It's stunning, to say the least.

In Streets of Fire, amid a brooding rock & roll landscape, the Bombers motorcycle gang, led by the vicious Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe, John Wick), kidnap diva Ellen Aim (Diane Lane, Man of Steel). Her hope for rescue lies with unlikely heroes: soldier of fortune Tom Cody (Michael Paré, Bad Moon) and his sidekick, the two-fisted beer-guzzling McCoy (Amy Madigan, The Dark Half). Joined by Ellen's manager, Billy Fish (Rick Moranis, Ghostbusters), the trio plunges headfirst into a world of rain-splattered streets, hot cars, and deadly assassins.

This cult favorite features a razor-sharp cast and original songs written by Jim Steinman, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and Ry Cooder and performed by The Blasters and The Fixx. Directed by cult filmmaker Walter Hill (The Warriors, Southern Comfort, 48 Hrs.), Streets of Fire is a rock & roll shotgun blast to the senses.

The first disc in this two disc set features a 2K scan of the movie, which has recently been restored. All of the cool extras are locked down on disc two, giving longtime fans a deep dive into the making of this America classic. Two feature length making-of documentaries goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew of this hard riding master class on action filmmaking. And there are also vintage featurettes and music videos.

You know director Walter Hill from The Warriors and 48 Hrs. Now, experience one of his most ambitious films, as this 80s cult oddity becomes a true classic, immortalized forever in a jaw-dropping new Steelbook special edition that is arriving just in time for the holidays. This set looks like one that you simply can't sleep on.

Special Features:

DISC ONE:

· 2K Scan Of The Interpositive

· NEW DTS-HD Master Audio 4.1 Created From The 70mm Six-Track Magnetic Audio