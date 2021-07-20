Stripes is heading back to theaters in honor of the classic comedy's 40tha anniversary. Released by Columbia Pictures in 1981, Stripes stars Bill Murray as John Winger, a man who loses everything he has all in one day and decides that his only option is to volunteer for the army, taking his best friend Russell (Harold Ramis) along with him. The movie will play in select movie theaters on Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 courtesy of Fathom Events.

Better yet, Stripes' return to theaters will treat viewers with an all-new, never-before-seen featurette shown before the movie. It features Bill Murray and director Ivan Reitman sitting down 40 years after the movie's release to give fans an inside look at their time filming Stripes. This screening might be the only chance for fans to see this particular footage.

The logline for Stripes reads: "Where else, besides the army, can military misfits John and Russell help save the world for democracy... and meet girls? Together, they find basic training a snap: they are arrested twice, have endless run-ins with drill sergeant Hulka (Warren Oates), and get into a bit of a mess at a female mud wrestling match. They even manage to steal a top-secret government vehicle and accidentally wind up behind the iron curtain. Bill Murray has joined the army, and the army will never be the same."

"The on-screen antics and comedic genius of Bill Murray and Ramis are turned on full force in this fan-favorite comedy-adventure classic," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, in a statement. "Full of expertly crafted irreverent wit, sardonic humor, and retro-scripted ad-lib, audiences are in for a night of laughs while revisiting one of the '80s most hilarious films."

Stripes serves as an earlier collaboration for stars Harold Ramis and Bill Murray along with director Ivan Reitman years before Ghostbusters. Ramis also co-wrote the script with Len Blum and Dan Goldberg. In addition to Murray and Ramis, the movie stars Warren Oates, P. J. Soles, Sean Young, and John Candy. Other notable actors to appear include John Larroquette, John Diehl, Conrad Dunn, Judge Reinhold, Joe Flaherty, Dave Thomas, Timothy Busfield, and Bill Paxton.

"There was so much in the film that was improvised, and that's Bill's forte," Soles recently said of working with Murray on Stripes, via Yahoo Entertainment. "He was hired because he gave more to the performance than what was in the script. I think that's probably what put him in those moods: he knew that he had to come up with something for the next scene. He always came through, but it's probably got to give you a lot of anxiety to know they're counting on you to do better than what's in the script."

Tickets for Stripes 40th Anniversary can be purchased from Fathom Events. The screening will show on Sun., Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thurs., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. (all times local). You can see if the movie is playing near you and purchase tickets by visiting the official website for Fathom Events.