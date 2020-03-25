Today brings about some incredibly sad news for the horror community as cult classic filmmaker Stuart Gordon has passed away. A legend of the horror genre, Gordon is very well-known for directing genre movies like Re-Animator, From Beyond, Dolls, and a variety of others. This has obviously left fans all across the world deeply saddened over the loss, and many of Gordon's colleagues and contemporaries from his legendary career have taken to social media to react to the news.

Scream queen Barbara Crampton, who starred alongside Jeffrey Combs in Gordon's movie Re-Animator, has also reacted to the news of Gordon's passing on social media. "An enormous talent, vibrant & boundary breaking, his work was in a class by itself," Crampton writes on Twitter. She adds: "He created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring & smart. He gave me my career. I lost a dear friend. I'm heartbroken. No words can do him justice. RIP Stuart Gordon."

Phantasm director Don Coscarelli also posted a touching photo on Twitter of himself alongside Gordon, John Carpenter, Guillermo del Toro, and other horror legends taken during the production of the TV series Masters of Horror. "At the first Masters of Horror dinner, Stuart said something which resonated with every horror filmmaker: 'Horror films are a rehearsal for our own deaths.' In eight words he answered why we make them and watch them. Stuart, you made the finest. RIP, my friend," Coscarelli writes in the caption.

Mick Garris, the creator of Masters of Horror and a personal friend to Stuart, posted a photo of himself with Stuart on social media as well. "To know Stuart Gordon was to love Stuart Gordon," Garris writes. Echoing the thoughts of so many others, Garris goes on to add: "One of the true Masters of Horror and a wonderful, wonderful man. He was brilliant, funny, and always at the top of his game. So hard to say goodbye. We love you and miss you, Stuart."

Inspired by Gordon's work, Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has also commented on the news of the filmmaker's passing. Taking to Twitter, Wright writes: "Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing. Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like From Beyond & the outrageous gem that is Re-Animator. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him."

All across the world, fans of the filmmaker have been expressing their sadness through social media as well. "I wouldn't have the same love for horror that I have if it wasn't for Stuart Gordon," one fan writes on Twitter. "Going to rewatch Re-Animator and From Beyond today in memory of such a brilliant filmmaker," laments another. Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan also posted a photo of Gordon and his wife when the two were both just 18 years old, writing, "Send her all of your best energy today." It's all very touching to see and shows just how much Stuart is cared for and missed by the horror community and beyond.

Starting his career in theater, Gordon was directing movies by the mid '80s, helming the cult classic Re-Animator in 1985. One of his most popular movies, the film was redeveloped as Re-Animator: The Musical in more recent years with Gordon producing, directing, and co-writing the book. He'd follow up the original movie with the horror movies From Beyond and Dolls before co-creating the story for the Disney classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids with Brian Yuzna and Ed Naha. Gordon had also been set to direct the movie, though an illness forced him to drop out before filming could begin. He'd later produce the sequel Honey, I Blew Up the Kid as well.

We also know Gordon well for his work on several other horror genre classics. This includes directing the 1991 version of Edgar Allen Poe's The Pit and the Pendulum and the Full Moon horror flick Castle Freaks, along with co-writing the screenplay for Brian Yuzna slasher movie The Dentist. Some of Gordon's other notable movies include the sci-fi venture Space Truckers, the Spanish horror movie Dagon, the crime thriller King of the Ants, and the 2005 drama Edmond which starred William H. Macy. He also directed episodes of the television shows Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, Masters of Horror, and Fear Itself.

Gordon's survivors include his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon; brother David George Gordon; daughters Suzanna, Jillian, and Margaret Gordon; and four grandchildren. We send our condolences to them along with everyone else who knew Gordon best during this time. The legendary filmmaker will also forever be remembered by his fans, and his everlasting work will ensure his memory lives on forever. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.

