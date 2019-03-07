We have our first official look at Stuber. This comes from 20th Century Fox and will see the unlikely duo of Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) teaming up for a buddy-cop action/comedy, meant to evoke such 80s classics as 48 Hours, Red Heat and even Who Framed Roger Rabbit? While we don't yet have any footage, these first images are promising.

The first image sees Kumail Nanjiani in what looks to be a confrontational situation with Dave Bautista in the front seat of his car. The movie gets its name from Nanjiani's character Stu, who happens to be a Uber driver. Hence, Stuber. Bautista, in an interview, provided some context to go along with the images, as well as some details on his character. Here's what he had to say.

"So, Vic is begrudgingly using Uber because he's just had Lasik surgery. And I mean, begrudgingly. He is not happy to be in this Uber, but it's his only way to get around. He doesn't have the support of the police department at this particular moment. He's going a little rogue. It's personal to him... He doesn't volunteer much information, but Stu is starting to figure things out and doesn't really realize what he's gotten himself into by picking up this passenger. So yeah, as you can imagine, they would butt heads a little bit."

Stuber centers on a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu who picks up a passenger that just so happens to be a cop pursuing a brutal killer. Stu is unwittingly thrust into a distressing situation where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star Uber rating. The second photo sees Vic interrogating someone, rather brutally, which makes Stu very uncomfortable. Dave Bautista also talked about that scene a bit.

"I don't want to give away too much, but I will say that during that scene, God it's so funny. What I'm trying to do is get information out of this guy. Stu is very PC and Vic is very rough around the edges. Stu is not comfortable with these methods... Stu is the biggest do-gooder you could imagine. He's very peaceful, a Buddhist/yoga type of person. So he just wouldn't. He would feel guilty for the next three years if he actually turned down a ride. He's really a kindhearted person... He doesn't want his rating to drop. He's a stickler about his rating."

The movie is directed by Michael Dowse with a cast that also includes Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan. It will debut next week during SXSW in Austin, Texas and I will be on hand to check it out and will have a review of the work-in-progress cut screening at the festival following its debut on March 13. Stuber opens in theaters on July 12. Be sure to check out the first images below, which were first shared by Entertainment Weekly.