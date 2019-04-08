Your Stuber trailer has arrived! 20th Century Fox has released the debut trailer and official poster for the upcoming action-comedy film Stuber. The film stars Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

Arriving on July 12, 2019, Stuber was directed by Michael Dowse working from a script written by Tripper Clancy. The producers are Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley.

Stuber arrives as one of the first 20th Century Fox movies released under the new Disney regime. So technically it's a Disney movie, and was recently touted at this past week's CinemaCon. The comedy had its world premiere in March at the SXSW film festival, where it was praised for its action, comedy and especially the chemistry between its two leads, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

This isn't the only twisty buddy comedy coming from Dave Bautista in the next couple of months. Just last week, we were treated to the first trailer for the espionage action comedy for the whole family My Spy, where Bautista takes a young spy wannabe under his wings. In the movie, A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl.

Dave Bautista is also expected to show up as one of the fallen heroes in this April's Avengers: Endgame, where he will reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax. Drax was decimated in Infinity War, and his return isn't guaranteed. But it is known that he'll show back up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which just rehired director James Gunn and is officially a go.

Interesting enough, Marvel could give us a Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani reunion sometime in the future, as Nanjiani is reportedly wanted for a role in the upcoming MCU movie The Eternals. But before that happens, we can enjoy the two unlikely comedic presences in Fox's Stuber, which unites them in what is technically their first Disney movie. You can also see the poster below which lets us in on exactly what kind of ride we're in for. This trailer and poster come direct from Fox.