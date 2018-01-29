Lionsgate UK has released the first international trailer for Submergence, which stars James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander. This all-star cast is directed by the incomparable Wim Wenders, who has made more than 60 films in his iconic career.

Submergence is a love story that takes us into the extremely different worlds of our two protagonists, Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy). They meet by chance in a remote hotel in Normandy where they both prepare for a dangerous mission. They fall in love almost against their will, but soon recognize in each other the love of their lives. When they have to separate, we find out that James works for the British Secret Service. He's involved in a mission in Somalia to track down a source for suicide bombers infiltrating Europe.

Danielle 'Danny' Flinders is a bio-mathematician working on a deep sea diving project to support her theory about the origin of life on our planet. Soon, they are worlds apart. James is taken hostage by Jihadist fighters and has no way of contacting Danny, and she has to go down to the bottom of the ocean in her submersible, not even knowing if James is still alive. The supporting cast includes Alexander Siddig, Celyn Jones, Reda Kateb and Mohamed Hakeemshady.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas) directs from a screenplay by Erin Dignam (The Last Face), based on the novel of the same name by J.M. Ledgard. Wim Wenders is one of the rare filmmakers that switches back and forth from narrative fare to documentaries, with the director currently filming the documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, set for release later this year. Before Submergence he directed two narrative features, Les beaux jours d'Aranjuez in 2016 and Every Thing Will Be Fine in 2015, after he made a pair of documentaries in 2014, The Salt of the Earth and a segment of Cathedrals of Culture.

Lionsgate has set an April 13, 2018 domestic release date for Submerged, with the movie slated to debut in the U.K. on May 18. In the U.S., Submergence will go up against Universal's thriller Truth or Dare and Pantelion's Overboard remake, although its second weekend will be quite busy with New Line's Rampage, Paramount's Cloverfield movie, formerly known as God Particle, Focus Features' Tully and Fox Searchight's long-awaited Super Troopers 2. Take a look at this new trailer for Submergence, courtesy of Lionsgate Films UK YouTube.