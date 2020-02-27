Subway is joking about banning Joss Whedon over his connection to Justice League. Whedon took over the lengthy reshoots for the box office blunder after Zack Snyder had to leave. Snyder has insisted from the start that Whedon was always going to come on board for reshoots, though he was to remain in charge. However, a family tragedy kept Snyder from being able to oversee the movie, which found the studio and Whedon making numerous changes to Snyder's original vision. Since then, DC fans have been campaigning for the Snyder Cut and Subway is out there leading the charge.

Subway got into the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut following late last year when Ben Affleck tweeted about the Feeding America organization. The fast food chain chimed in on the post, which got the Snyder Cut group going. They negotiated with Subway over retweets and the fast food chain ended up donating 15,000 sandwiches to the organization. Now, they're joking about banning Joss Whedon from their restaurants for life. One fan asked them about it on social media, to which they replied, "We'll have to give this a lot of consideration - let us think on it for 214 days."

214 should be a pretty familiar number to Snyder Cut followers. It also proves that whoever runs the Subway social media accounts has been paying attention to the Justice League saga. The sandwich artists used 214 because that's how many minutes Zack Snyder says his cut of the movie is. That's 3.5 hours and a lot to get through. But, it might be easier to do with some $5 Footlongs from Subway, and you can do just that, just as long as your name isn't Joss Whedon.

Subway isn't alone in supporting the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Ben Affleck recently stated that he thinks the studio should release it. The actor says he didn't know about it at first, but the director has since filled him in on the subject. Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Price, and Ezra Miller all support the release of the original cut of the movie too. Will it ever happen? That's a good question and one that a lot of DC fans would love to have an answer to.

With the HBO Max streaming service launching in May, there are a lot of people hoping that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be released on the platform. HBO has the rights to stream the Warner Bros. catalog and Justice League will be one of the titles. It's been a little over two years since the movie hit theaters and there has been a lot of attention brought to the Snyder Cut since then. It is possible that the movie could show up on HBO Max, but that has yet to be confirmed officially. Someone should hit up Subway and see if they can start asking Warner Bros. about it while bribing them with sandwiches. You can check out the Joss Whedon joke below, thanks to the Subway Twitter account.

We'll have to give this a lot of consideration - let us think on it for 214 days — Subway® (@SUBWAY) February 20, 2020