An "unseen cut" of Sucker Punch exists and Zack Snyder has teased we may see it someday. Snyder has had a fascinating career with some pretty big highs and very serious lows. As of late, thanks to his work in the DC universe, it's been filled with divisiveness, causing ugly feuds amongst certain sections of fandom online. In any event, Snyder has a devout fanbase and the filmmaker has revealed that one of his most problematic movies has a version nobody has seen.

It was recently announced that Zack Snyder will be holding a charity event where he's screening three of his own director's cuts for Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Taking to social media site Vero, where Snyder is particularly active and regularly engages with his fans, was asked why he didn't choose to show the director's cut of Sucker Punch at the event. Snyder said it's because what exists is not the "definitive version." In a different response, Snyder elaborated. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The unseen cut is better and has the Emily Browning ending where she sings it's cool without compromise someday."

Setting aside his lack of punctuation, what we gather is that Zack Snyder has a cut of the movie somewhere that he likes even more than the director's cut that already exists. That "someday" implies, eventually, he'll get around to releasing it in some way, shape or form. For now we're left wondering, could this possibly improve upon Sucker Punch as we know it? For those that are not fans of the movie already, that may be a tall order.

Sucker Punch served as Zack Snyder's follow-up to Watchmen, a movie that was perhaps a bit ahead of its time and is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Sucker Punch was sold as ambitious and visually stunning, female-driven fantasy/action flick. In some ways, it delivers on that promise, in that, there is a lot of action and a group of kick-ass women at the forefront. Unfortunately, it wasn't what many were expecting, as the action all takes place in the minds of these women who are trapped in less-than-ideal circumstances. Beyond that, the movie has been viewed as quite problematic by many, but if one doesn't like or buy into the main conceit, it's unlikely a new cut will change much.

For what it may be worth, Sucker Punch is Zack Snyder's lowest-grossing movie at the box office, having earned just $89.8 million worldwide, working from an $82 million budget. It's also his worst-reviewed, currently boasting a 23 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As for when we might see this currently unseen cut? Who knows. But it will probably be sooner than we see the Snyder cut of Justice League. And maybe it will have a little more Oscar Isaac in it, which couldn't hurt. This news first surfaced over on Vero.