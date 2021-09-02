A Sucker Punch prequel has been suggested by one its stars, Jena Malone, during a reunion of the movie's principal cast. Directed by Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice's Zack Snyder, the psychological-fantasy-action outing has now reached its tenth birthday, with Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Chung uniting after all these years to celebrate, and no doubt discussing how they can get the Sucker Punch gang back together again.

"Now and then, 12 years later!! A little sucker punch reunion where we were missing our loveliest @carlagugino !!! These ladies will always be my deep ride or dies. Never bonded so intensely with such an inspiring group of women before on set. It's an absolute dream to hold you babes!! @abbiecornish @emilyjanebrowning @jamiejchung @vanessahudgens #suckerpunchforever #letsmakeaprequel We love and miss our @cruelfilms family!"

It's the "#letsmakeaprequel" comment from Jena Malone that is sure to have fans talking, wondering whether this is just wishful thinking, or whether the possibility of a Sucker Punch prequel was really discussed. Released in 2011, Sucker Punch is directed by Zack Snyder and co-written by Snyder and Steve Shibuya. The story centers on a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning), who, after being locked away, retreats to a fantasy world where she is free to go wherever her mind takes her. Determined to fight for real freedom, she finds four women, Rocket, Blondie, Amber and Sweet Pea, to join together to escape the terrible fate that awaits them. With a virtual arsenal at their disposal, the allies battle everything from samurais to serpents, while trying to decide what price they will pay for survival.

Chock full of video game and anime-style action sequences, Sucker Punch was mauled by critics upon release, with many finding that the hollow characters, plotting and script hugely detract from the admittedly impressive visuals. The movie, which is based on an original concept developed by Snyder and Shibuya was also a box office failure, grossing just $89 million against its $82 million production budget. Though, while Sucker Punch sits at decomposing 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has since garnered something of a cult following, no doubt in large part thanks to the popularity of director Zack Snyder.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred in Sucker Punch as Blondie, also took to social media to celebrate the reunion saying, "12 years later- Reunited and it feels SO GOOD. @carlagugino couldn't make it so I did my best to photoshop her in. So grateful to be forever connected to this group of strong and incredible women."

While there is currently no official talk of a Sucker Punch prequel, Zack Snyder has recently discussed the idea of a director's cut, likely spurred on by the fan reaction to his cut of Justice League AKA The Snyder Cut. "That was the first time where I really faced like a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial," Snyder previously told Vanity Fair. "There's a director's cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I'll say that out loud."