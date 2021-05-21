The Suicide Squad is a highly-anticipated project in the DC universe from the mind of James Gunn. Recent trailers have shown off that this is not a family-friendly project. Gunn seems to be unleashed, as there are plenty shots of bloody deaths and characters cursing in this sneak peek footage. As the film is titled The Suicide Squad, there are sure to be many cast members who will not be making it to the end of their mission. According to Gunn himself, cast members who were not going to make it were aware of it immediately.

In a tweet on May 19th, James Gunn stated: "Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role."

Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role. #TheSuicideSquadhttps://t.co/Y92JyLVyvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

The Suicide Squad boasts an incredible cast of well-known actors for obscure characters. Many of the highlights include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Michael Rooker as Brian Durlin, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, David Mastalchianas Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Pete Davidson as Blackguard. Sylvester Stallone has also been confirmed as the voice of King Shark, who looks hilarious from the trailers.

In the DC comics, the Suicide Squad is a group of villains who are recruited to go on extremely dangerous missions so that if anything goes wrong, the government can basically wash their hands clean. If the villains refuse at anytime, then Waller can blow them up with an explosive device implanted in their heads. The group changes but often involves characters such as Harley Quinn and Deadshot.

This entry is a strange reboot/sequel hybrid to 2016's Suicide Squad. It won't carry the story from that movie, but there are some returning characters including Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Robbie stole the spotlight with her portrayal of Quinn in the 2016 film and this will mark her third appearance of her character, coming off of Birds of Prey. However, Jared Leto's Joker will not be joining her in this film as far as we know.

Outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn has been involved in some bloody films including Super, a superhero satire film that included some brutal graphic violence. With The Suicide Squad being rated R, audiences may be seeing some well-known stars meeting some incredibly gory deaths. They also could come at completely unexpected moments, so don't become too attached to any characters in this film.

There are some characters who are unlikely to get killed in this film, mainly Robbie's Harley Quinn, but who really knows. Gunn is also involved in the upcoming Peacemaker series for HBO Max, in which John Cena will also be returning in the lead role. The series will be exploring the origins of this characters, so Cena's Peacemaker could still be meeting his end in this movie.

After many fans and critics felt disappointed by 2016's Suicide Squad, many are hopeful that a talented filmmaker like Gunn can provide the bloody action they are expecting with some goofy characters in The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad will be premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th so until then, start making your predictions on who will be biting the dust.