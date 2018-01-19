It looks the gang is getting back in shape and prepped for Suicide Squad 2. The sequel is shooting later this year, with the shoot expected to commence in October. But the actors in the movie need to spend some time getting in shape and Joel Kinnaman, along with some of his fellow Suicide Squad cast members are already getting back to work, as the actor revealed in a recent social media post.

Joel Kinnaman took to Instagram to reveal that he has been working out and training with fellow stars Jai Courtney and Jay Hernandez. They have a personal trainer on hand and are trying to get themselves looking ripped enough to pull off looking like actual comic book characters, not to mention the physical demands of filming a movie like Suicide Squad 2. According to the post, they worked so hard that Hernandez actually puked.

"Brendan whipping us back into shape. Jay puked. #garagegym"

Despite divisiveness among fans and a thrashing from most critics, Suicide Squad made $745 million at the worldwide box office and, as hard as it is for many to believe, the movie even won an Oscar. Taking that into account, this sequel was never really in danger of not happening, despite the uncertainty of many DC projects right now. However, with the recent shakeup at Warner Bros. and their DC Films division, they are doing everything they can to avoid making more of the same mistakes in the future. As such, they recently hired producer Michael de Luca to come on board, who will be focusing on Suicide Squad 2 and not juggling a bunch of other projects. The idea seems to be to have fewer cooks in the kitchen.

Justice League was a tremendous disappointment for the studio and has forced a lot of chance moving forward. Many have accused Warner Bros. of being reactionary when it comes to their DC movies so far, but something clearly isn't working. Hopefully, all of the shifting around behind-the-scenes will result in better movies. Specifically, let's hope they can get everything together and make Suicide Squad 2 the movie that everyone hoped we would see the first time around. Wonder Woman turned out amazingly well, so we know it's possible for them to make a great DC movie.

Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant, Warrior) is writing and directing Suicide Squad 2. Odds are, Warner Bros. will start shooting the movie a bit sooner if they could, but they're trying to work around the very busy schedules of some of the stars, like Will Smith, Margot Robbie and possibly Jared Leto. At least that gives everyone else more time to get back in shape. And it gives O'Connor enough time to write the script, which was reportedly a big issue with the first movie, as David Ayer reportedly only had about six weeks to write the whole thing. You can check out Joel Kinnaman's Instagram post for yourself below.