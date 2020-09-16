The upcoming comic book movie The Suicide Squad finds Altered Carbon star Joel Kinnaman returning to the role of US special forces specialist, Rick Flag. Last seen in 2016's Suicide Squad, Kinnaman has now discussed why he decided to come back, revealing that it is in large part due to the comedic sensibilities of director James Gunn.

"So that [role] I was very, very happy to come back to because it was such a treat, and such an incredible experience to work with James Gunn. And his vision for The Suicide Squad, it was so good. And when I got the script sent to me, it's so funny. Like every page made me laugh. I was sitting at home reading it laughing out loud."

Joel Kinnaman appeared as the character first back in 2016 as part of director David Ayer's Suicide Squad. While the movie was a huge financial success, it was critically slaughtered thanks to its uneven tone, which was likely a by-product of studio interference. Well, according to Kinnaman, that won't be an issue this time around, with Gunn leaning heavily into the humour alongside the inevitable action.

"We had a great time shooting the first one, but this was something really special. And... I've never done a comedy before, and this felt like my first comedy. And I think in the first Suicide Squad, I'm not disappointed with my work in there, but... I never played around with it. I felt like I had these parameters that confined me in a way. So it was a great feeling for me to do the second one because James just opened up the possibilities for the character, and it became much more comedic."

So, it sounds like the comedic stylings of the script has given Kinnaman the chance to play around more with the character, with the actor believing that this not only ensured that he had a better experience making the movie, but that it will produce a better movie for audiences too.

Kinnaman's Rick Flag will not be the only familiar face in The Suicide Squad, as it has now been confirmed thatg he will be joined by Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, who are all reprising their roles from 2016's Suicide Squad. Alongside them will be several new faces, with the rest of the team made up of David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Steve Agee as King Shark and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

The Suicide Squad is due for release next year, with the movie expected to be a standalone adventure for the members of the team, though specific plot details are currently unknown. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 6, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of CBR.