BossLogic skillfully transforms Dave Bautista into a comic faithful version of Bane for Suicide Squad 2. Earlier this week, it was revealed that former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is in talks with Warner Bros. to write and possibly direct Suicide Squad 2, which quickly led to Bautista volunteering for a role on social media. The actor's involvement in the project is far from official, but DC fans seem to think that he'd make for a great Bane.

Fan artist BossLogic heard what the DC fans were saying and drafted up a piece that shows Dave Bautista as the villainous Bane. The character has shown up on the big screen twice before in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises and 1997's Batman and Robin, but both directors took a much different approach to the way that the character looked, largely ignoring the comics. BossLogic has brought Bane back to his comic book roots, with the venomous pumping tubes as the focus of the new art. All in all, Bautista could make for a pretty awesome version of the villain in Suicide Squad 2.

It has been rumored that James Gunn will not make a traditional sequel to David Ayers' original. Instead, it's believed that Gunn will take the time to introduce new characters in Suicide Squad 2, which means that Bane could end up in the running. It will be interesting to see if Gunn can work some of his magic on the franchise after the first film was so poorly received by fans and critics. It was a box office success, but viewers, for the most part, were not very happy with what they saw on the big screen.

James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 this summer after some of his old tweets resurfaced, including "jokes" about rape and pedophilia. Disney cut ties with the director quickly and have revealed that they have no intention of working with him again, despite the intense fan backlash and a signed open letter from the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Dave Bautista has constantly stood for Gunn publicly and he would love to get the chance to work with the director again.

For now, it's just a fun idea to imagine what Dave Bautista would look like as Bane in Suicide Squad 2. Bautista has not been officially confirmed for a role and James Gunn isn't one hundred percent attached to the project either. It would, however, be pretty neat to see Gunn and Bautista working together on the other side of the fence, working within the DCEU instead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is very much a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. While we wait for some official announcements, you can check out Dave Bautista as Bane below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.