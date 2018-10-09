It looks like Dave Bautista is eager to get in on Suicide Squad 2 now that James Gunn is on board to write and possibly direct. It's been a big and interesting day for the DC universe, as it recently came to light that Warner Bros. has tapped Gunn to take creative charge of the upcoming sequel. This comes after Disney fired Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a series of old, offensive tweets resurfaced online. With Gunn now on board, Bautista has already expressed his eagerness to make the switch from Marvel to DC.

Disney felt the need to stick to their guns when it came to firing James Gunn, who helmed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies to great success. However, the cast spoke out in his defense and wanted to see him re-hired by the studio. Dave Bautista has been particularly outspoken and even threatened to leave Guardians of the Galaxy 3 if Gunn's script wasn't used. Now he's fueling the fire in a different way, as he is publicly declaring his desire to jump over to Marvel's most direct competition. Bautista had this to say in a Twitter poster after the Suicide Squad 2 news broke.

"Where do I sign up!"

It's quite likely that contractual obligations would keep this from happening, but who knows? James Gunn will reportedly be starting from scratch with Suicide Squad 2, after Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant) departed the project. Warner Bros. is going to abandon his script and give Gunn free reign to do as he sees fit with the story. That means the movie is probably going to be delayed for a bit and that could give Dave Bautista time to wrap up his contractual obligations with Disney.

There has always been something of a war within the fandoms of Marvel and DC, at least with certain sections of the fanbases. Having James Gunn move to DC is fuel enough for that fire. If Dave Bautista, who is beloved as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also jumps ship? That's another huge fan to the flames. Not to mention that it would boost a cast that already includes Margot Robbie, Will Smith and, in all likelihood, Jared Leto. Warner Bros., who worked with Bautista on Blade Runner 2049, would surely welcome the addition.

James Gunn would also surely welcome the chance to work with Dave Bautista again. As for who the wrestler-turned-actor could play? With a new script being worked on, there are near endless options. Maybe Bautista could come on board as the villain in Suicide Squad 2? For now, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed while Disney and Marvel sort things out behind the scenes. Both movies are currently without release dates. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see if this ends up bearing any fruit. You can check out Dave Bautista's Twitter post for yourself below.