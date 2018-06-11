It was reported over the weekend that the Deathstroke standalone movie won't be happening for quite a while, but a new rumor claims that the character will go up against Task Force X in Suicide Squad 2, which could be pretty awesome. Deathstroke was teased during a post-credit scene in Justice League and many DC fans were hoping for a Legion of Doom, but in appearance in Suicide Squad 2 would be a good place to properly introduce the character who was also attached to be the villain in The Batman for a while as well. Joe Manganiello may finally get play Slade Wilson in the DCEU again soon.

Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello appeared at Oz Comic Con over the weekend and reportedly told some fans there that he would be in Suicide Squad 2 battling the sinister crew. There is no video or audio recording of this confirmation and the report comes from Reddit, so while it sounds great, we'll throw this in the rumor pile for now until anything official is announced. Manganiello was on hand at the OZ Comic Con, but he has not confirmed these reports as of this writing.

As for Suicide Squad 2, it's going through yet another set of rewrites with David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick, who are co-writing the script alongside director Gavin O'Connor. According to reports, Warner Bros. and DC Films are looking forward to getting the sequel up and off of the ground as soon as possible, which is understandable because the first installment made so much money at the box office. Suicide Squad 2 has been in development for quite some time now, but the addition of Stashwick and Katz seems to be an indicator that things are finally starting to move ahead.

Back in October of 2017, it was announced that Gareth Evans had signed on to direct a standalone Deathstroke movie starring Joe Manganiello. It seemed as if Slade Wilson was finally going to get his shot on the big screen. However, according to Edwards, he's fully booked up until at least 2020, which means that if the Deathstroke movie is still happening, it's going to be quite a while. Warner Bros. could have had a change of plans to see how the character does in Suicide Squad 2 first, but that's just fan speculation at this point.

Suicide Squad 2 is slated for a 2019 release date, but as the year goes on, a 2020 release date seems more realistic, especially since the film just received new writers. Taking Task Force X up against a more realistic foe this time around sounds like the right choice, but whether or not that foe ends up as Deathstroke is still unknown at this time. There's still a lot going on within the DCEU, so this might only stick for a few months, even if proven to be true. You can read the original report about Deathstroke going up against Task Force X in Suicide Squad 2 over at Reddit.