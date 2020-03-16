James Gunn says The Suicide Squad will have its own tone compared to the rest of what DC and Warner Bros. have put out thus far. Gunn recently wrapped principal photography and is currently in the post-production phase. While we're still over a year away from seeing what changes Gunn made to David Ayers' 2016 take on the characters, the director has been back on social media keeping fans up to date with what's going on.

One DC fan asked James Gunn if The Suicide Squad was going to have a tone similar to Shazam! The movie is DC's most comedic movie so far and Gunn has a knack for adding humor and grit to his stories. However, it appears he went for something unique this time around. Gunn responded by saying, "No. It's its own thing." While there probably weren't too many people expecting a comedy with these characters, there will likely be some humor thrown into the mix.

The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and James Gunn is very happy with the way the story came out. He has even gone as far as to say it's his favorite that he has written. From his success with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, this is pretty huge. Gunn has had a ton of success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and many fans are waiting for him to get back to making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a movie that would be finished now had the director not been fired by Disney and then later rehired after taking on The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the first movie. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, John Cena, and more. Even with the cast announced, we still don't know who a lot of them are playing, which is a tactic James Gunn probably picked up from working with Marvel Studios for so many years. There really isn't a studio around that's better at keeping secrets.

DC and Warner Bros. lucked out with The Suicide Squad production running smoothly. The coronavirus has spread to the United States and other parts of the world, halting production everywhere. All of the major studios have had to change their plans as more and more people are told to stay indoors. Groups of 50 or more people are something that the CDC says should be avoided at all costs, which includes movie sets, not just concerts and parties. Regardless, it seems that James Gunn is right on schedule and could finish earlier since we're all supposed to stay indoors. You can check out James Gunn's Instagram stories for The Suicide Squad questions. They are still up as of this writing.