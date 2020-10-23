The Suicide Squad magazine cover gives us our best look yet at the C-list team of outcasts. James Gunn previously shared a lengthy sizzle reel for the highly anticipated movie over the summer at the DC FanDome event. Fans were treated to their first real look at the movie, which also included a ton of behind-the-scenes footage. From the looks of things, everybody was having a particularly good time collaborating with Gunn and bringing some underground comic book characters to the big screen.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi's The Thinker, Flula Borg's Javelin, Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker's Savant, David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, Mayling Ng's Mongal, Nathan Fillion's TDK, Pete Davidson's Blackguard, Sean Gunn's Weasel, and Steve Agee's King Shark are all featured on the upcoming Empire magazine cover. In addition, the subscribers-only cover features a more light-hearted image with James Gunn sitting in with the crew. With such a massive cast, it will be interesting to see where Gunn chose to go with all of them.

James Gunn posted the Empire covers on social media, and one DC fan commented that have of the characters pictured on the covers will be dead by the end of the movie. Gunn replied, "Only half? Uh...," which leads people to believe that there will be a lot of death in The Suicide Squad. This has been rumored for months, with only a handful of the characters making it out of the very beginning of the movie, though Gunn obviously has not confirmed that at this time.

For now, James Gunn is busy working on the post-production aspect of The Suicide Squad from home. The director was lucky enough to finish principal photography right before the public health crisis took place, though it's unclear if he'll need to reassemble the cast for some reshoots at some point down the line. With new images on the way, and the magazine covers, one has to wonder if an official trailer will debut before the end of the year. Gunn has not confirmed this, but it could be a nice holiday gift for DC fans this year.

As of this writing, The Suicide Squad is on track to make its August 6th, 2021 release date. Anything can change between now and then, but for now, DC and Warner Bros. seem confident with that date, especially since post-production has been underway for months now. In addition to The Suicide Squad, James Gunn and John Cena are reteaming for the Peacekeeper HBO Max series, which will explore the origins of the character. Gunn is writing and directing all episodes and is excited to bring a new spin to the character, while collaborating with Cena. You can check out the new Empire Magazine covers above and below, thanks to James Gunn's Twitter account.