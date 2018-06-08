Despite the fact that few details on the project have officially been announced, Suicide Squad 2 is still happening and it's said to be a priority for Warner Bros. Director Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant) was hired last year and has been plugging away at the script ever since. It looks like he's getting a little bit of help on that front, as it's been revealed that Gotham star Todd Stashwick will be taking on a new role in the DC universe as a co-writer of the upcoming sequel.

The actor, known for playing The Mask on Gotham, recently appeared on an episode of DC Movie News. During the conversation, he revealed that he is indeed going to be working alongside Gavin O'Connor on the Suicide Squad 2 script. The collaboration came about as a result of Todd Stashwick working on Jane Got a Gun with O'Connor and, from there, things just came about in a sort of natural way. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We sat down, he started picking my brain, and he could see that this is something that I have a deep passion for and I understand genre. That's kind of what I like to write in. And then once we started bouncing ideas back, there's a third writer, David Bar Katz, the three of us are writing it together. And so once we started talking and just bouncing ideas back and forth, he was like 'This is the team. This is who I want for this.'"

DC movies in the past have felt as though they suffered from a "too many cooks in the kitchen" mentality. Justice League is perhaps the crown jewel and shining example of this. So hearing that there is a team of three writers working on Suicide Squad 2 may feel like the same line of thinking all over again. Also worth noting, Todd Stashwick doesn't have a single writing credit to his name. Granted, the dude has well over 100 acting credits and has been in the business a long time, but he's not known in Hollywood as a writer by any means. But maybe a project like this needs some fresh blood.

The state of the DC movie universe has been a bit uncertain since Justice League was released and subsequently bombed (relatively speaking) at the box office. Suicide Squad 2 is still happening, given that the first movie made $745 million despite being a critical failure. But exactly when is a big question. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey recently got going and is said to be on the fast track. It's possible that movie could shoot first, but it's still not totally clear at the present time. If that does happen, Suicide Squad 2 will probably end up shooting in early 2019. That means Robbie will almost certainly shoot back-to-back movies as Harley Quinn.

It was also recently announced that Warner Bros. is developing a standalone movie for Jared Leto's Joker and will look at other potential Suicide Squad spin-offs in the future. This is separate from the already announced Joker origin movie that may star Joaquin Phoenix and won't be attached to the DCEU. Suicide Squad 2 does not currently have a release date. You can check out the full video, courtesy of the Popcorn Talk YouTube channel, for yourself below.