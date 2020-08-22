Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be rocking a new outfit when the fan favorite character stars returns in James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad. Robbie made her debut as Harley a few years back in David Ayer's original Suicide Squad in 2016, and while the movie itself wasn't without its fan complaints, most seemed to agree that Robbie was certainly among its highlights. It had since been reported Harley would be given a new look in the new movie, but the first sneak peek now shows us how Ms. Quinn will appear in The Suicide Squad.

At the ongoing DC Fandome event on Saturday, Gunn finally revealed a first look at his Suicide Squad reboot's cast of characters. This includes a peek at Harley in her new Task Force X costume, complete with a rocket launcher in hand. Wearing an outfit that's not quite as revealing as what we've seen before, Harley retains her signature red and black color scheme that we know the character best for. Of course, she's still looking just as badass as ever, and there's a good chance Robbie will be stealing the show once again in the next Suicide Squad movie.

This also marks Robbie's third time playing Harley Quinn on the big screen. After first bringing the supervillain to life in Suicide Squad, Robbie led this year's Birds of Prey as well. Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, the R-rated romp also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor. Although Robbie will soon be joining some of her old pals in The Suicide Squad, Yan has also said that she'd love to continue the story established in Birds of Prey with another sequel.

Also revealed at DC FanDome are all of the character reveals for The Suicide Squad, meaning we now know which other characters will be joining Harley this time around. Of course, reprising their roles from the original movie, The Suicide Squad will also see the returns of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. While we already knew which characters these actors would be playing, Gunn had been intentionally holding back on divulging which new characters would be featured.

Newcomers to the cast include John Cena as Peace-maker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Storm Reid as Tyla DuBois, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Juan Diego Botto as General Luna.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on Aug. 6, 2021. Meanwhile, tons of other big news about anticipated DC projects are continuing to make headlines as well. Livestreams are currently playing at the official website for DC FanDome, and the second day of the virtual event will go down on Sept. 12. This news comes to us from official DC FanDome website.